FTAN inaugurates Bayelsa officers, to partner NUJ on tourism promotion

The South South zone of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has inaugurated Bayelsa State Executive Working Committee, with a commitment to partner Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Bayelsa State Council on the promotion of the state tourism industry.

This commitment was given during a recent meeting in Yenagoa shortly after the unveiling of the state executive officers of the state FTAN between the council leadership and FTAN’s team led by the Vice President of FTAN, South South, Mrs. Justina Ovat. According to the Chairman of Bayelsa State Council of NUJ, Comrade Samuel Numonengi, tourism promotion requires the inputs of the media in showcasing and bringing to the attention of the public the tourism assets of the people. He assured FTAN of the readiness of NUJ to partner with it in the development and promotion of tourism in the state, adding that the council through its members has over the years engaged in this noble task and with the presence of FTAN in the state it is ready to go the distance.

While the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Tourism, Mr. Piriye Kiyaramo, who was part of the meeting, disclosed that the state is blessed with enormous tourism potentials waiting to be harnessed. He noted the commitment of the state governor, Senator Douye Diri, to community-based tourism as channel to create wealth at the grassroots. Ovat expressed appreciation to NUJ for its work over the years while disclosing the readiness of FTAN to work with the council especially now that its state officials have been inaugurated. She noted that the media has made huge impact on the tourism industry as consumers engage with social networking sites to research about their trips and make informed decisions and equally share their personal experiences of a particular hotel, restaurant or airline. While the South South zone Public Relations Officer of FTAN, Mr. Ubong Ekpe Okon, who is also the Chairman of Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Institute of Tourism Professionals of Nigeria (ITPN), stressed the urgent need to promote Bayelsa State, saying that positive social media presence can help tourists discover emerging destinations like Bayelsa, just as he promised to post the fun and exciting experiences he had while in Yenagoa on his social media platforms. The newly inaugurated state executive working committee is headed by Tom Nkotaria, as the state coordinator while Alabo Williams Parker serves as the public relations officer.

