Travel & Tourism

FTAN inaugurates FCT zonal officers, establishes Nigerian Tourism Awards

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

In continuation of its plan to empower zonal administration of the Federation of Tourism Associations (FTAN), as a conduit for boosting the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism, FTAN’s President, Nkereuwem Onung, last week inaugurated the executive council of the Federal Capital Authority (FCT), Abuja zone. This comes in the wake of the recent inauguration of the South West region executive council. Speaking at the event, Onung said the zonal council will help to strengthen the existing relationship between FTAN and the government especially the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

He appealed to the council members to be humble in relating with other members of FTAN including presidents of member associations, stakeholders and the national secretariat so as to avoid conflict of interest in the discharge of its tasks.

He further charged them to urgently meet with the FCTA to ensure that FTAN’s pet project, Nigeria Tourism Investment Forum and Exhibition, NTIFE, billed to hold later in the month in Abuja, with the support of FCTA, is on course. Onung disclosed plan by the federation to meet with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, to discuss on way forward for the development and promotion of tourism as well as on palliatives for the sector that the minister is yet to fulfill despite the promises made by him to that effect.

The president also announced plans by the federation to institute Nigerian Tourism Awards, which he said is geared at honouring those who have made landmark contributions to the sector annually, beginning with the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, whom he said has made invaluable marks in tourism and FTAN. “This is what FTAN will be doing every year. But we will begin with NCAC Director General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe,’’ said Onung. Members of the FCT zonal council include: Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed (chairman) – HATMAN; Owolabi Shaheed (vice chairman) – NATOP; Amos Opoola (Treasurer) – HATMAN; Nma Jennifer (secretary) – NANTA; Ekong Onofiok Jnr. (membership secretary) – HOFA; and Glory Okon (PRO) – ANJET.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Nigeria: Beautiful, interesting, dynamic place, says Asuquo-Ankoh

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Mrs. Shalom Asuquo-Ankoh, a travel consultant and CEO/ MD of Travel Lab Nigeria Limited, a member of Naija7 Wonders, among others with sights on family tour packages as well a mentor, spoke with ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA on Nigeria as a dynamic destination and sundry issues Mrs. Shalom Asuquo-Ankoh, a travel consultant and chief executive officer/ […]
Travel & Tourism

Spiritual wellbeing

Posted on Author Yinka Opaleye

Recently, I read a story of a couple trying to instill a desire to walk with GOD in their two teenage boys. Their constant prayer had been for the boys to be fervent followers of God. However, listening to people on how to go about it even made them more confused because everyone offered different […]
Travel & Tourism

Marriott International appoints Satya Anand president of Europe, Middle East and Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Marriott International, Incorporation has named Satya Anand as the president of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a division within Marriott International that encompasses over 75 countries and territories. Anand was the company’s chief operations officer, Luxury and Southern Europe and Global Design for EMEA. He takes over from Liam Brown, who has been appointed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica