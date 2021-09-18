FTAN inaugurates FCT zonal officers, establishes Nigerian Tourism Awards

In continuation of its plan to empower zonal administration of the Federation of Tourism Associations (FTAN), as a conduit for boosting the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism, FTAN’s President, Nkereuwem Onung, last week inaugurated the executive council of the Federal Capital Authority (FCT), Abuja zone. This comes in the wake of the recent inauguration of the South West region executive council. Speaking at the event, Onung said the zonal council will help to strengthen the existing relationship between FTAN and the government especially the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

He appealed to the council members to be humble in relating with other members of FTAN including presidents of member associations, stakeholders and the national secretariat so as to avoid conflict of interest in the discharge of its tasks.

He further charged them to urgently meet with the FCTA to ensure that FTAN’s pet project, Nigeria Tourism Investment Forum and Exhibition, NTIFE, billed to hold later in the month in Abuja, with the support of FCTA, is on course. Onung disclosed plan by the federation to meet with the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Muhammed, to discuss on way forward for the development and promotion of tourism as well as on palliatives for the sector that the minister is yet to fulfill despite the promises made by him to that effect.

The president also announced plans by the federation to institute Nigerian Tourism Awards, which he said is geared at honouring those who have made landmark contributions to the sector annually, beginning with the Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, whom he said has made invaluable marks in tourism and FTAN. “This is what FTAN will be doing every year. But we will begin with NCAC Director General, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe,’’ said Onung. Members of the FCT zonal council include: Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed (chairman) – HATMAN; Owolabi Shaheed (vice chairman) – NATOP; Amos Opoola (Treasurer) – HATMAN; Nma Jennifer (secretary) – NANTA; Ekong Onofiok Jnr. (membership secretary) – HOFA; and Glory Okon (PRO) – ANJET.

