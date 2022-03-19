Travel & Tourism

FTAN Lagos steps up plans for LATHACE 2022 Hospitality Summit

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA

Lagos State tourism is set to receive a boost as the Lagos chapter of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) steps up plans for the hosting of the second edition of the Lagos Tourism, Hospitality, Arts and Culture Economic Summit (LATHACE) 2022. With the theme; Private and Public Partnerships In A Post COVID – 19 Environment, FTAN noted that this year’s event, which is opened to all operators and stakeholders in tourism, would be bigger and enriching given the line up notable speakers and activities. According to the Chairman of the Planning Committee, Gbenga Sunmonu, this year’s theme was carefully selected to address current issues affecting the sector in order for both the private and public operators to interact, and proffer solutions to the issues that COVID-19 have given birth to in a most beneficial manner to the industry.

Sunmonu, who is also the national president of the Nigerian Hotel and Catering Institute (NHCI), further noted that the summit will be pragmatic in its approach especially in addressing some of the issues confronting the industry such as the controversy generated by the revised environmental and land use charges.

He commended the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, which is a major partner in organising the event alongside Hotel Owners and Managers Association Lagos (HOMAL) and other collaborators for their support. He also commended the Commissioner of Tourism, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, for her commitment to the development and promotion of tourism in the state especially in the implementation of the communiqué agreed on last year between the ministry and the stakeholders. While the Coordinator of FTAN Lagos State chapter, Mrs. lme Udo, stressed that LATHACE 22 is about tourism business, making it vibrant and opening opportunities for stakeholders. ‘‘God has blessed us with both natural and human resources to grow our economy and attract investors to invest in the tourism sector, this is what LATHACE 22 seeks to achieve,’’ she said.

The summit, which is scheduled to hold on March 24 at the Eko Convention Centre of Eko Hotels and Suites, has the President of Aircraft Owners Association of Nigeria, Mr. Alexander Nwuba, an aviation expert, as the keynote speaker. Other expected guests include: Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Mrs. Akinbile-Yusuf, and FTAN National President, Nkereuwen Onung as well as the Chairman of FTAN’s Board of Trustees, Chief Samuel Alabi.

 

