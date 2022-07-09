FTAN laments neglect of tourism by Lai Mohammed

… petitions Buhari

Tourism globally is recognised as the largest employer of labour due to its multiplier effect and as the driver of human society and economic development. It is against this background that many nations of the world pay close attention to its development through the initiation of key policies and measurable implementation strategies to exploit this multi-dimensional sector.

Even the United Nations understands too well how important the sector is in holding together the world and humanity hence it created the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) at the governmental level to interface with nations of the world in the pursuit of global prosperity and happiness because those are the two key end results of tourism. It delivers prosperity and happiness in terms of its economic powers as it contributes immensely to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of nations and develops human capacity to foster happiness, peace and enduring relations by engaging in the many activities that are birthed by tourism.

The result has been handsome and obvious for all to see the progression made over the years by serious minded nations, which have given ample attention to studying and understanding the underlying dynamism of tourism, thereby investing hugely in creating thriving tourist destinations that are now the envy of the world. Some of the top rated global tourist destinations include Dubai, which is modern day dreamed world, France, United Kingdom, Thailand, Singapore, Israel, United States of America, and even Jordan. While in Africa, the top destinations include South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, and The Gambia, which is noted as the ‘Smiling Coast of Africa.’

In Nigeria, the story of tourism is entirely different as it is not only a beleaguered one but that of sordid tale of gloom and missed opportunities of taking advantage of the huge potential that the sector offers the country to improve its economic status and develop the capacities of its people to foster friendship and harvest prosperity and happiness. While it is noted that tourism is private sector driven as the private operators are the stakeholders that explore the available business and investment opportunities but however, tourism by its fragile nature, requires the ample and active involvement of the government.

In not only creating the enabling environment through the right policies initiation and implementation in partnership with the private operators but more impor-tantly in making the right investment; in building the right infrastructure and in the promotion of the sector to both local and global audience. In the case of Nigeria, these have been lacking with tourism emasculated and lumped under other government ministries or agencies as mere appendage.

The only time concrete and visible effort was made to properly focus tourism as a key sector of the economy, was at the dawn of the present democratic journey of Nigeria, when in 1999, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, created for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Tourism and Culture. It was meant to then focus attention on the development and promotion of tourism as an economic sector that would add to the GDP of the country and build prosperity and happiness for the people and not just as a mere socio-cultural engagement that it has been over the years. With this, some level of activities were seen in an attempt to lay the right foundation for tourism and what was even more interesting and encouraging was the fact that various state governments saw the need to follow suit and started creating tourism and culture ministries at their various states. Unfortunately, this new found love and romance with tourism didn’t last long when in 2015 President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office and cut short the romance by disbanding the ministry.

In its place revamped the once defunct Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, with tourism made an appendage. Since then the neglect of tourism was once again signalled as the Buhari – led administration had only paid lip services to it despite naming it among its six areas of economic focus. Appointing the former spokesperson of his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Lai Mohammed, as the minister of the ministry in charge of tourism, has turned out to be a bad one as it has only further improvised the sector and its operators.

This is largely due to the fact that the minister has in the last seven years of being in charge displayed lack of understanding of the dynamism and underlying factors of tourism. It is therefore not surprising that in recent time, there has been an increasing call for the revamping of the defunct Federal Ministry of Tourism and Culture by the private operators if the nation and tourism operators are ever to make any headway in global tourism circle. This is because Mohammed has betrayed the trust of the people by totally neglecting the task entrusted to him, which is leading the development and promotion of the domestic tourism but instead more interested in the appurtenances of his office and travelling outside the country merely to attend any UNWTO tourism and culture related meetings without the attendant benefits of such huge investment in travelling around the world visible. The picture of neglect of tourism and the failure of the minister and the present administration in tourism pursuit was graphically painted last week by the President of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), which is the umbrella body for the private sector operators, Nkwereuwem Onung, when he addressed the media on the concerns of the private sector operators represented by his federation.

The present outcry by the operators of neglect is further brought to the fore by the present plan by the minister to host the first UNWTO conference on cultural tourism and creative industries, which is scheduled to hold between November 14 and 17 at the National Arts Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, which is presently undergoing renovation by the Bankers’ Committee.

To draw the attention of the government and the public to their plight and the fact that the UNWTO conference holds no good for the country other than using scare taxpayers money to fete a few government officials to a hosted buyer event that would not attract any tourist to the country, the federation, he said has written an open letter to the president on the matter, titled; Opened letter to President Muhammadu Buhari: Hosting of UNWTO’s first world conference on cultural tourism and creative industries: A wild goose chase of no benefit to Nigeria and Nigerian cultural tourism and creative industries. Onung clearly stated that the conference is a jamboree as it offers no enriching prospect or benefit for the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism and that of the operators, noting that what the nation needs is far beyond symbolic show or circus display which the conference represents.

He stated that in bidding for the hosting right for the conference that the minister never consulted the operators in order to deliberate on the appropriateness for the event at such a time as this when the nation is bleeding economically and the operators are yet to recover from the huge negative impact COVID -19 had on the sector and it operators. Onung further revealed that totally shutting out the private operators from the affairs of tourism has been the style of the minister, who aside of the National Summit on Culture and Tourism, which was held in Abuja between April 27 and 29, 2016, has never again bothered to have any dialogue whatsoever with the private sector or even attend any tourism related event across the country nor create anyone. According to him, this approach is very wrong, stressing that the only way to chart a path for the growth of the sector is for both the private and private sector to synergise and that this process ought to be driven by the minister.

But not minding the fact that the minister has failed leading this process, he, however, said FTAN has since last year written over six letters and reminders to the minister calling for a meeting but with no response from the minister. ‘‘We know and are aware of the importance of us consulting widely with the government even if we have to lobby. We have written so many times in the past to the minister requesting to meet with him but no response from him,’’ disclosed Onung. Besides the government not offering any palliatives to the sector, which he said was worse hit, with hotels across the country shut down for over a year and till date some are still struggling to stay afloat while others have since gone bankrupt and closed down, he lamented the lack of investment in tourism by the government.

‘‘No investment into tourism business in the last seven years from the government,’’ he cried, noting that; ‘‘This is one of the issues that bother us.’’ He then queried the need for the hosting of the UNWTO conference; ‘‘What is the benefit of the conference to Nigerian tourism,?’’ Continuing, he said the reason why the federation is crying out to the Presidency and the public over what he calls ‘this charade by Mohammed,’ is to set the record straight and for people to know that the federation is not part of Mohammed’s charade as it has resolved to entirely boycott the event.

‘‘If we keep quiet this charade will continue and people will not know the pains of the private sector. It is of no use and benefit to us and they have not told us about it and we really don’t see the need for it. ‘‘The complete neglect of the tourism sector and the private sector operators by the minister is unacceptable to us, this is because the industry is not doing well. We need a stand – alone federal ministry of tourism and culture and we have done an open letter to the president on this, calling his attention to our plight and that it would be a great mistake to continue to allow this to go unchecked. Hosting the conference would not serve the nation any purpose.’’ Onung concluded his lamentation by saying that: ‘‘This minister is not responsive to the industry and the private sector.’’

