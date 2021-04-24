FTAN names Onung as acting president, as govs, tourism stakeholders mourn Rabo passing

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), has named and sworn in its first Deputy President, Nkereuwem Onung, as the acting president of the federation following the demise of its president, Alhaji Saleh Kareem Rabo, who died last week Friday and was buried on same day according to Muslim rite. A statement from the federation’s board of trustees and signed by its chairman, Chief Sam Alabi, confirmed the development. “Mr. Onung was sworn in as the acting president in accordance with the FTAN constitutional provisions, pending when a substantive president will be elected,” read the statement in part.

Rabo was a thoroughbred tourism practitioner, who had a brief stint with the Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) before joining the private sector, where he spent most of his working career with Allstates Travels Group, Abuja, rising to the post of managing director and chief executive officer in 2006. A position he held till his death. He was a committed member of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) and served as its vice president and was elected the president of FTAN in 2017. He was on the last few months of his second term as president, which was supposed to expire July this year.

He was among others a member of the Governing Board of NTDC and member of the Tourism 100 Club. Condolence messages from the governments, tourism stakeholders and other individuals from across the country have continued to pour in to both the family members and FTAN since his death.

The Chairman of Allstates Travels Group, Alhaji Munzali Dantata, who employed him in 1991, described his death as a big loss to the company and personnel loss as well, saying that he has ‘‘loss a friend of over 30 years.’’ The DG of the National Institute for Tourism and Hospitality (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa, described him as a personal friend and brother. While the Acting DG of NTDC, Ovie Richard Esewhaye, pray to God to give his family and tourism stakeholders the fortitude to bear the loss. The Commissioner of Tourism Plateau State, Mrs. Tamwakat Weli, described him as, ‘‘one of her biggest supporters. “Alhaji was always in Jos to support our government. I will personally miss him. Such a painful loss.”

Rabo was from Plateau State. Osun State Commissioner of Tourism and Culture, Dr. Obawale Adebisi, said he was, ‘‘a respected professional per excellence, a deep man of honour and integrity and an accomplished association leader.’’ The President of NANTA Mrs. Susan Akporiaye, said Rabo was ‘‘a true gentleman and a committed patriot, who served NANTA and the country passionately.’’

The President of Association of Tourist Boat Operators and Water Transporters (ATBOWATON), Ganiyu Tarzan Balogun, in his condolence message, described him as ‘‘a wonderful person and tourism leader.’’ While the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, said he: ‘‘Was an embodiment of humility and lover of Nigerian culture.

‘‘Alhaji Rabo Saleh was like a brother to me and had in his time here on earth supported the work we are doing at NCAC and the evident outpouring of grief from all stakeholders in the industry, is indicative of how much he was loved and revered by those who came across him while alive.’’ The Lagos State government in its message through the state Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile – Yusuf, said he had contributed his quota to the promotion of the nation’s rich tourism potentials within and outside the country. It urged the leadership of the federation to ensure the sustenance of the ideals and ideas of the deceased.

Like this: Like Loading...