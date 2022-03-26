FTAN president appoints four special advisers

In a bid to deliver on his mandate of strategically piloting the affairs of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the umbrella body for private sector operators, its President, Nkereuwem Onung, has four special advisers in different capacities. The special advisors are: Andrew Iro Okungbuwa – Intergovernmental/ Special Duties; Wale Olapade – Media and also doubles as FTAN Public Relations Officer; Alex Nwuba – Tourism and Travels; and Justina Ovat- Hospitality and MICE and also serves as FTAN Vice President, South-South.

Speaking on the development, Onung said he expects the new appointees to hit the ground running as time is of the essence, noting that there are lots to be done. He also expressed confidence in the ability of the appointees to deliver and revue the administration to greater heights. “FTAN has a new vision and dream, and we are trying by all standards to reinvent our practical commitment towards collaboration among the component associations under FTAN.” Onung said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...