FTAN president commends Webisco' commitment to Nigerian tourism

President of Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), Nkerewuem Onung, has commended Mrs. Margaret Fabiyi for her age-long commitment to the development and promotion of Nigerian tourism, describing her as a bedrock and pillar of tourism development in Nigeria, a pioneer whose devotion cannot be forgotten for her numerous contributions to the sector. Fabiyi, better known as Madam Webisco, is the founder of Women in Tourism Association and president of Africa Travel Association (ATA), Nigeria chapter and founder of WEBISCO group of companies. A noted philanthropist and culture enthusiast, she is into travel trade, tours, fashion and agro – tourism businesses.

Onung, who alongside the Deputy President of FTAN, Alhaji Aliyu Badaki, recently visited her in her Lagos home, assured her that the leadership of the industry will continue to pray for, associate and consult her on tourism matters and be guided by her wisdom and experience. ‘‘We at the federation cannot but continue to visit you, pray with you and ask for your motherly advice on various issues to which we wish to find solution,’ said Onung. Adding that she would be honoured during the World Tourism Day celebration by FTAN on September 27, as; ‘‘You are a tourism warrior, a dogged pillar, an Amazon and a tourism pioneer that we cannot forget, and we pray that God will continue to keep you in good health and bless you for the sacrifices made for tourism in Nigeria.”

In her remarks, Madam Webisco commended Onung for his exemplary leadership while thanking him for finding time to visit. He wished him and his team success in their endeavours and push for Nigerian tourism. ‘‘Thank you for coming to see me, all the way from Abuja with Badaki. I must confess that you have done well so far and no doubt as a Minister of God, your steps are directed by God and you and your team will not fail us, and Nigeria in general, particularly at this very difficult time for tourism and our nation,’’ said Fabiyi. She disclosed that the FTAN award would be dedicated to her late husband, a frontline business mogul during his time, who encouraged, funded and inspired her many breakthroughs in tourism.

 

