FTAN president, Rabo, others commend FG on Kangiwa’s appointment

Stakeholders across the tourism sector led by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), has commended the federal government over the appointment of Alhaji Sani Kangiwa as the new director general of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR). This is even as they tasked the new DG to justify his appointment as a thoroughbred tourism technocrat and operator by posting outstanding performance while promising him the support of the private sector in the discharge of his new office.

FTAN President, Alhaji Saleh Rabo, said President Muhammadu Buhari made the right choice in appointing Kangiwa, describing his choice as a strategic game changer for the industry in Nigeria. “Alhaji Nura Kangiwa is one of the most patriotic pan-Nigerians I know.

He is a thoroughly detribalised gentleman, and a stickler for improved standardisation of Nigerian hospitality sector even to the extent of being globally competitive. ‘‘I trust in his intellectual capacity to transform the premier Nigerian pedagogic institute for tourism into a world class knowledge destination,” said Rabo. While the President of the Institute for Tourism Professionals in Nigeria (ITPN), Chief Abiodun Odunsawo, expressed satisfaction with the appointment of Kangiwa, saying that: “Alhaji Nura Kangiwa is an outstanding Fellow of the Institute for Tourism Professionals of Nigeria, the premier professional body for our industry, and it is no surprise that he has been so appointed. Kangiwa is a tourism professional to the core with the added advantage of diverse experiences in Nigeria’s public and private sectors.”

Meanwhile, Kangiwa has pledged to rebuild the institute into an excellent and reputable training institute for capacity development in tourism. Kangiwa made this pledge while speaking with Nigeria Travel Digest on his focus as he takes over the helms of the leadership of the training institute following his appointment last week by President Muhammadu Buhari. While thanking the president for his appointment, he said that he would not disappoint the confidence repose in him as he is fully equipped to deliver on his mandate. According to him, ‘‘my goal is to rebuild NIHOTOUR to become an African Centre of Excellence for sustainable hospitality and tourism personnel training. Hence, I’ll ensure we deploy the latest internet technology to fast track tourism manpower development, especially post COVID -19. ‘‘We will focus on bridging the knowledge gaps in Nigeria’s hospitality and tourism industry, including working with all national and international tourism institutions.

Accordingly, I’ll commit that NIHOTOUR mainstreams online training of millions of Nigerian youths and women. ‘‘I, personally believe that in a post COVID -19 world, implementing qualitative internet training, and also establishing enduring national structure for tourists’ services standardisation are the bedrock of building and growing competitive destinations.” ‘‘Moreover, I’ll rally stakeholders to, as a matter of emergency, implement a professional regulatory framework for Nigerian tourism.’’

