FTAN sets up 3 – man panel to examine Lagos chapter finances

Following the report of the Chairman of Board of Trustee of the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria, FTAN, Chief Samuel Alabi, at it recently concluded Annual General Meeting in Abuja, on the manner that the Lagos State chapter of the federation being led by Gbenga Sumonu, has handled it affects, especially its finances, the has board named a three – man panel to look into the books of the chapter and report to it within a month.

The panel is headed by Ime Udo, who is the vice president of the Nigeria Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and financial secretary of FTAN, Omololu Olumuyiwa, president of the Association of Nigerian Journalists and Writers of Tourism (ANJET) and member of council of FTAN and Victor Kayode, member of the Nigerian Hotels and Catering Institute (NHCI). The board tasked the panel to look at the activities of the chapter, its mandate and how it was able to open and run a bank account without the knowledge and approval of the federation.

Like this: Like Loading...