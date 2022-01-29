Travel & Tourism

FTAN settles issues between AVRS and Abuja hotel owners

Finally, peace now reigns between the Audio Visual Rights Society (AVRS) and the Hotel Owners Forum Abuja, HOFA, as the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) has resolved the lingering crisis between the two bodies over unsettled bills. Hotels in Abuja over the years refused to make payment on the consumption of audio visual creative products, claiming it was double taxation having paid for the decoders and bouquet.

However, AVRS, which is recognised by law as a Collecting Society that protects the intellectual rights of the creatives in the audio visual sector, dragged HOFA to court and also engaged in picketing a number of the hotels to enforce its rights. Determined to overcome this lingering issue after many failed attempts at resolving it out of court, the new President of HOFA, Barrister Funmi Kazeem, reached out to FTAN’s President, Nkereuwem Onung, who brokered a peaceful settlement. The terms of settlement reached include HOFA’s acceptance to pay for the use of the products at a pro -rated rates depending on the size and quality of the hotels, which were divided into four classes; Reduction of the burden of arrears on the hotels by AVRS; Payment of agreed arrears by HOFA members before April and commencement of new payment from June 2022.

While it was also agreed by AVRS to soft pedal on it picketing and court cases to enable HOFA engage with its members on the new development and terms of agreement. The Chairman of AVRS, Mahmood Alli – Balogun led his members, which included Prince Jide Kosoko, Mrs. Olubukola Adeyemi and Chinedu Chukwuji while Kazeem led HOFA members and Onung led FTAN team, which included Ambassador Ikechi Uko, who is a member of the Board of Trustees of FTAN. Onung expressed appreciation to AVRS over the amicable resolution while assuring it of the fulfillment of the terms of agreement reached as FTAN would work with HOFA to ensure that its members comply.

 

