FTAN, SON, Lagos govt explore uniform hotel grading system

The Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) in collaborative with the Standard Organisation of Nigeria are in talks with the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, with a view to devising acceptable and working classification and grading system for hotels and related hospitality facilities in the.state. Last week a tripartite meeting was held at the ministry with the tourism commissioner, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, leading her with the President of FTAN, Nkwereuwem Onung, led the private sector while SON was led by Felix Nyado.

Speaking on the importance of management system standard, Nyado, who is the Director, Management Systems Certification, SON, said the benefits ranges from identifying risk and opportunities, preventing problems from reoccurring, boosting marketing and sales effort, improving employees performance to improving management control over the business. According to him: ”The inspection is going to be carried out by the state ministry of tourism and in line with the requirements of ISO/ IEC17020:2012 standard, which specifies requirement for competence of bodies performing inspection and for the impartiality and consistency of their inspection activities.” Akinbile-Yusuf appreciated the team for the project, howeber, she pointed out that Lagos has its grading and classification mandate, adding that such provision is still valid and will be upheld irrespective of the collaboration. Onung emphasised that the purpose of the partnership is to birth a uniform system that recognises the role of each partner and what presently exist in the states and what the law says.

“We are actually making Lagos State the pilot of this grading and classification project as a pace setter and we know and believe that if the state gets it right, it will be a sustainable lead for other states of the federation,” he said. Onung further said that it is high time Nigeria evolve global best practice in hospitality by ensuring that we put in place a system that gives our hotels and other tourism allied business an international standard so that all other benefits accruing from it can be reaped.

 

