FTAN unveils Imoke as headline speaker for tourism conference

The former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, has been unveiled as the keynote speaker for the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) Conference and Annual General Meeting scheduled for Thursday July 21 in the Federal Capital Territory (FTC), Abuja.

He was unveiled by the President of the federation, Nkwereuwem Onung, while giving details of the conference, which he said promises to be a fulfilling, colourful and expository event, designed to focus on the development of the Nigerian tourism sector that has been neglected by the government. Imoke, he said will speak on the theme of the conference; Tourism in Nigeria: The Way Forward. The former two terms governor of Cross River State’s presentation, he said would pave the way for the two sessions panel discussions with speakers from both the public and private sectors.

The choice of Imoke as headline speaker, he said is deliberate and strategic, given his track records and experience as astute politician, businessman and administrator, who consolidated on the frontiers of the tourism economy of Cross River State. Onung said Imokel, who is an elder statesman, made Cross River an enviable tourist destination of first choice for Nigerians, Africans and the world

