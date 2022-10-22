FTAN’s NTIFE gets November 15 date

After almost two years of absence from the tourism scene, the yearly Nigeria Tourism Investment Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE) staged annually by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the umbrella body for private sector operators in tourism sector, is set to make a return, with November 15 date. This development was disclosed by FTAN at the end of its recent executive council meeting in Abuja, where other far reaching decisions were made. According to a statement by it, ‘‘part of the issues discussed at the meeting was the hosting of the sixth edition of the Nigeria Tourism Investment Forum and Exhibition (NTIFE), a flagship event of the federation.

‘‘The council resolved that the 2022 edition of NTIFE will hold on the 15th of November, 2022 in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The theme of the event, as agreed, is Budgeting and Funding: Effective Tools for Sustainable Tourism.’’ FTAN’s Vice President for FCT, Abuja, Alhaji Yunusa Mohammed, was named the chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), with a clear mandate of swinging into action immediately to deliver a successful tourism event that has all the colours and trappings of a real tourist destination as it is expected to showcase the various products and services by the operators, including the government.

The conference session of the event, will be staged in two sessions; morning and afternoon, with different speakers and panels presenting stimulating, insightful and engaging papers and discussions. Apart from the exhibition and conference sessions, a gala night, with the best of entertainment is expected to be held.

