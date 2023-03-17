Fuel, Cash Scarcity: Over 24m Nigerians in 26 states, FCT plunging into crisis – Report

A critical analysis of Cadre Harmonise (CH) report has revealed that about 24.8 million Nigerians in 26 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), including 18,000 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), were threatened and may be thrown into dire socioeconomic crisis between June and August. The Cadre Harmonise report, periodically produced by International Donors, Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, through the National Programme for Food Security (NPFS), was presented to the public in Abuja yesterday. The Country Representative of United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) for Nigeria and ECOWAS, Fred Kafeero, stated that the organisation has remained committed to the CH analysis and report, because of its importance to the development and other planning in the country. Kafeero said the projected impact of the crisis may be severe due to the losses following unprecedented levels of farmland destruction by flood, affecting nearly half a million hectares of formerly productive land. “This brought negative consequences for food production; early depletion of household and stock; leading to predictable food scarcity this year,” he said

