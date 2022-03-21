News Top Stories

Fuel Crisis: Buhari abdicated his duties –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, ABUJA Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari has abdicated his responsibility as Minister of Petroleum Resources by the protracted fuel scarcity in the country, which it said, has subjected Nigerians to untold hardship.

PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary DeboOlogunagba, said thisis akin to kneeling on the necks of Nigerians.

The party decried what it described as agonising collapse of the national grid, protracted fuel crisis, distressed aviation sector, plummeting currency, and said it has crippled production and commercial activities in the country.

PDP warned that there is a limit to what the people could bear, attributing it to inhumane, unconcernedand insensitive misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government. Said theparty,”Thefailure by President Buhari, who also doubles as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, to take immediate action, other than the snobbish stance by his presidency that ‘heavens  will not fall’ because of fuel scarcity amounts to daring Nigerians to do their worse.

 

“It is often said that when a government abdicates its responsibility to the citizens at whose pleasure it should serve, then that government is complicit in the suffering of its people and a beneficiary of their woes.

 

“Sadly today, thousands of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises -the drivers of the economy – are folding up daily, industries are relocating to neighbouring countries, universities are on strike, the aviation sector is on the brink of collapse, our railway is tottering to a halt due to lack of diesel, police are threatening to go on strike, insecurity is on the rise due to the collapse of the informal economic sector, yet Mr. President had time to holiday in England!”

PDP stated that if President Buhari could personally communicate on issues that concern his party, the APC, while in England, it is inconceivable that he failed and neglected to attend to “the pains encountered by Nigerians daily by the thoughtless and inhumane policies of his government.

“President Buhari needs to be reminded of his duty to Nigerians, to, in the least, show some empathy, competence and concern as our country rapidly drifts towards a looming precipice.

“The frustration in the country is already degenerating into a nationwide restiveness that may result to the breakdown of law and order if allowed to fester.”

It added that with petrol now selling between N400 to N500 per litre, diesel at over N800 per litre, kerosine at over N750 and aviation fuel at N670 per litre, millions of businesses, employments and sources of livelihood have collapsed in both urban and rural areas, resulting in acute hardship and widespread social tension across the country.

PDP expressed the fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and could trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately.

The party called on President Buhari to take responsibility for the ugly state of affairs in the country and stop abdicating his duties by sending his aides to issue wild claims, fake promises and noncommittal apologies on the abysmal failures of his administration.

 

