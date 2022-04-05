Business

Fuel crisis: Business owners seek FG’s intervention

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Small business owners have urged the Federal Government to provide palliatives to serve as succour for losses recorded from recent blackouts, fuel crises and high cost of diesel.

 

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that many of them had to shut down their businesses as a result of the situation.

 

Though the fuel situation has improved a bit, Nigerians faced fuel crisis, which led to blackouts in most parts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that affected businesses.

 

The fuel stations across the country either closed or operated intermittent schedules that left very long queues permanently at their gates.

Mrs Mary Ubawike, a provision retail store owner, said that she was forced to buy fuel at a higher price from “black market’’ to run her business.

“This left a huge hole in my pocket as it affected my capital for my business.

“The fuel situation may have improved but electricity supply has remained erratic.
“Previously, I buy ice block to freeze my drinks for N200 but now they sell it to me at N500 and sometimes N800.

“It is unfortunate that the extended collapses of the power grid over the last several weeks combined with a global hike in diesel prices is affecting us badly.

“We need to see obvious interventions from the government, some businesses have shut down while others recorded huge losses as they couldn’t cope with the situation,’’ Ubawike said.

She called on all relevant authorities to intervene by providing financial palliatives that would cushion the effect of hardship on citizens, especially businesses in the informal sector.

Mr Desmond Ukasike, a diesel retailer, said: “I used to buy one drum of diesel N60, 000 last in 2021, but it jumped to N150 000 in March.

“The situation was even better in February where a litre was sold between N300 and N350, but now it is N750 per litre.

“This price is scaring away our customers and, most times, if you tell them the new price, they argue with you endlessly,’’ Ukasike said.

Similarly, Mrs Ayo Adetunde, a water retailer, said that the high cost of diesel frustrated her business in no small measure.

Adetunde said that the situation forced her to suspend selling water in her neighborhood because she could not continue to operate at a loss.

According to her, buying five litres of diesel is currently about N3,500 from N1,200 I bought in February and if I use it to pump water to sell, I don’t make any profit.

“How can I make profit in a situation where 20 liters of water is sold for N20, how do I cope with this, including maintaining the generator,’’ Adetunde said.

One of her customers, Joshua Nandom, recounted the difficulty he experienced and urged the Federal Government to intervene.

“The ripple effect is on ordinary Nigerians.

“To buy water, I pay more and sometimes the water would become scarce due to erratic power supply, difficulty in buying fuel and the high cost of diesel to power generators.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Orakwusi: Vessels from Europe, Asia steal natural resources from Nigeria

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE,

A former Chairman of Nigeria Fishing Trawler Owners Association (NIFTOA) and Chief Executive Officer of Morbod Group, Margaret Orakwusi, a lawyer, in this interview with BAYO AKOMOLAFE, explains the challenges on Nigerian waters and point the way forward   How has the activities of pirates affected Nigeria Fishing Trawler Owners Association (NIFTOA) members?   I […]
Business

Nigeria ranks third in global unemployment rate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria, Africa’s largest economy, has been ranked third on a list of countries with the highest unemployment rate globally. The country’s unemployment rate hit a new record high at 33.3 per cent in fourth quarter (Q4) 2020 from 27.1 recorded in second quarter (Q2) 2020. According to the Q4 unemployment report released by the Nigerian […]
Business

Naira stabilises at N475/$1 on parallel market

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Contrary to speculation in some quarters that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recent adjustment of the official exchange rate of the naira to N380 per dollar from N361/$1 would lead to a further weakening of the local currency across all segments of the forex market, it appears to have been strengthened by the apex […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica