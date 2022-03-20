News

Fuel crisis can trigger agitation worse than #EndSARS, PDP warns

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, with agency reports Comment(0)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Federal Government that the frustration in the country over the unending fuel crisis “can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 #EndSARS if not addressed immediately”.

The opposition party also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of abdicating his responsibility as Minister of Petroleum Resources as the worsening situation has plunged many Nigerians into poverty.

In a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said Buhari’s failure to address the crisis “is akin to kneeling on the necks of Nigerians”.

The former ruling party said: “There is a limit to what the people can bear under an administration that remains insensitive to their plight. President Buhari needs to be reminded of his duty to Nigerians, to in the least, show some empathy, competence and concern as our country rapidly drifts towards a looming precipice.

“The frustration in the country is already degenerating into a nationwide restiveness that may result in the breakdown of law and order if allowed to fester.

“With petrol now selling between N400 to N500 per litre, diesel at over N800 per litre, kerosene at over N750 and aviation fuel at N670 per litre, millions of businesses, employment and sources of livelihood have collapsed in both urban and rural areas resulting in acute hardship and widespread social tension across the country.

“Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 #EndSARS if not addressed immediately.”

The PDP also decried the collapse of the national grid, distressed aviation sector, plummeting currency, saying production and commercial activities had been crippled.

It said the party: “The failure by President Buhari, who also doubles as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, to take immediate action, other than the snobbish stance by his presidency that ‘heavens will not fall’ because of fuel scarcity amounts to daring Nigerians to do their worst.

“It is often said that when a government abdicated its responsibility to the citizens at whose pleasure it should serve, then that government is complicit in the suffering of its people and a beneficiary of their woes.

“Sadly today, thousands of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises; the drivers of the economy are folding up daily, industries are relocating to neighbouring countries, universities are on strike, the aviation sector is on the brink of collapse, our railway is tottering to a halt due to lack of diesel, police are threatening to go on strike, insecurity is on the rise due to the collapse of the informal economic sector, yet Mr. President had time to holiday in England.”

It added: “If President Buhari could personally communicate on issues that concern his party – All Progressives Congress (APC) – while in England, it is inconceivable that he failed and neglected, as always, to attend to life discounting experiences and pains encountered by Nigerians daily by the thoughtless and inhumane policies of his government.”

The PDP asked the President to take responsibility and stop abdicating his duties by sending his aides to issue claims and apologies on the regime’s behalf.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

You must obey open grazing ban, Igbo group tells herders

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji UMUAHIA

A s o c i o – p o l i t i c a l group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has warned herders bent on open grazing in the South of the country in disregard of the ban by Southern governors to leave the zone.   This was even as […]
News

Nigeria hits new record high, with over 900 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s daily count of coronavirus infections hit a new record high on Wednesday, with over 900 cases confirmed across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed 930 new cases in its update for December 16, 2020. This is the highest number of infections recorded in […]
News

Delta to partner MAN on youths’ vocational skills, entrepreneurship – Okowa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Delta State Government has said that it would partner the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) to train youths on skills and entrepreneurship schemes. Governor Ifeanyi Okowa stated this when the executive members of Edo/Delta chapter of MAN visited him on Wednesday in Asaba, the state capital. He commended the association for its contributions to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica