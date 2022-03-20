Fuel crisis can trigger agitation worse than #EndSARS, PDP warns

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Federal Government that the frustration in the country over the unending fuel crisis “can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 #EndSARS if not addressed immediately”.

The opposition party also accused President Muhammadu Buhari of abdicating his responsibility as Minister of Petroleum Resources as the worsening situation has plunged many Nigerians into poverty.

In a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, the PDP said Buhari’s failure to address the crisis “is akin to kneeling on the necks of Nigerians”.

The former ruling party said: “There is a limit to what the people can bear under an administration that remains insensitive to their plight. President Buhari needs to be reminded of his duty to Nigerians, to in the least, show some empathy, competence and concern as our country rapidly drifts towards a looming precipice.

“The frustration in the country is already degenerating into a nationwide restiveness that may result in the breakdown of law and order if allowed to fester.

“With petrol now selling between N400 to N500 per litre, diesel at over N800 per litre, kerosene at over N750 and aviation fuel at N670 per litre, millions of businesses, employment and sources of livelihood have collapsed in both urban and rural areas resulting in acute hardship and widespread social tension across the country.

“Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 #EndSARS if not addressed immediately.”

The PDP also decried the collapse of the national grid, distressed aviation sector, plummeting currency, saying production and commercial activities had been crippled.

It said the party: “The failure by President Buhari, who also doubles as the Minister of Petroleum Resources, to take immediate action, other than the snobbish stance by his presidency that ‘heavens will not fall’ because of fuel scarcity amounts to daring Nigerians to do their worst.

“It is often said that when a government abdicated its responsibility to the citizens at whose pleasure it should serve, then that government is complicit in the suffering of its people and a beneficiary of their woes.

“Sadly today, thousands of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises; the drivers of the economy are folding up daily, industries are relocating to neighbouring countries, universities are on strike, the aviation sector is on the brink of collapse, our railway is tottering to a halt due to lack of diesel, police are threatening to go on strike, insecurity is on the rise due to the collapse of the informal economic sector, yet Mr. President had time to holiday in England.”

It added: “If President Buhari could personally communicate on issues that concern his party – All Progressives Congress (APC) – while in England, it is inconceivable that he failed and neglected, as always, to attend to life discounting experiences and pains encountered by Nigerians daily by the thoughtless and inhumane policies of his government.”

The PDP asked the President to take responsibility and stop abdicating his duties by sending his aides to issue claims and apologies on the regime’s behalf.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...