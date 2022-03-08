News

Fuel crisis: Coalition demands resignation of Sylva, Kyari , compensation for vehicle owners

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As the crises in distribution of premium motor spirit (PMS) popularly known as fuel continue across the country, the Niger Delta Youth Council and a coalition of Civil Society groups have demanded the immediate resignation of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Tmipre Sylva and the Group Managing director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) over the damages and hardship inflicted upon Nigerians due to the importation of contaminated fuel.

The group comprising the movement of the survival of Ethnic Nationalities in Niger Delta, Ex Agitators for Good Governance and Coalition of Civil Society Groups also called for compensation for all who suffered damage as a result of usage of the contaminated fuel.

The National Coordinator, Niger Delta Youth Council, Engr. Jator Abido, who addressed reporters in Abuja argued that the economic loss and damage caused by their actions are too grievous to be overlooked as it has also put lives and businesses of Nigerians at risk.

The group stated that it was unfortunate that Nigerians have been subjected to source for fuel under torturous conditions as long queues have persisted, and the products have been purchased at an unnecessarily exorbitant price, in some cases as much as 700 Naira per litre, despite sleeping at petrol stations.

The group pledged to mobilise over 10,000 car owners from the Niger Delta Region whose cars got damaged due to the bad product, to embark on a mass compensation collection at all NNPC outlets and facilities close to them within the Niger Delta as well as the cities of Abuja and Lagos.

The group noted: “As patriots, we have reviewed the situation and have discovered that certain persons occupying positions of trust and authority in the PMS distribution ecosystem have failed in their responsibilities and duties to Nigerians.

“We cannot sit, and continue to watch as Nigerians suffer from the incompetence and ineptitude of certain individuals occupying government offices, who have aided this deliberate acts of sabotage.

“Our meticulous findings have revealed that this unfortunate event portends the ability to cast aspersion on the credibility of President Muhammadu Buhari, who since assumption of office has made tremendous efforts to make persistent fuel scarcities a thing of the past in our nation.

“To remedy the hardship and damage suffered by several Nigerians, we loudly add our voice to the calls made by several well-meaning Nigerians and various groups, and solicit the federal Government, to as a matter of necessity take steps to ensure that owners of vehicles and machineries damaged as a result of the contaminated fuel are adequately compensated to quell their sufferings.

“This should be done in addition to holding those at the Helm of Affairs Responsible, and severely sanctioned for Abuse of office, Conflict of Interest and Economic Sabotage. This issue has exposed a lot of inadequacies in the petroleum supply chain and everything must be done to ensure that the sector is sanitized.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

APC, PDP unite at Tambuwal son’s wedding

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

  Chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), over the weekend, put political differences aside to grace the wedding of Najib Tambuwal, son of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal. Najib married the daughter of the former senator representing Kebbi North in the National Assembly, Umar Abubakar Tafida. President Muhammadu Buhari, […]
News Top Stories

S’ West PDP lauds Fayose’s group over decision to broker peace

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South West has lauded the decision of the former governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose and that of Eddy Olafeso’s group to unite the aggrieved party men and women in the zone.   The party also commended the plan of the groups to prevail on Dr Eddy […]
News

Despite challenges, Nigerians don’t joke with education, says Buhari at London Summit

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that despite the challenges facing the country, Nigerians do not joke with education. The President said this Thursday during a panel session at the Global Education Summit in London, United Kingdom. According to him, Nigerians prioritize education because they know that if their children or wards missed the opportunity of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica