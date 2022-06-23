Fuel Crisis: Factional IPMAN, ADITOP plead with members to sell at N165/litre

…appoint consultants to recover debts

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP), yesterday appealed to their members not to sell Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) popularly call petrol above the government approved pump price of N165 per litre.

The factional President of IPMAN, Chinedu Okoronkwo, during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, claimed that the Federal Government had released enough fuel from its depot which, he said would enable them to maintain the status quo antebellum. He said though IPMAN members in Lagos had informed him why they wanted a hike in the pump price of petrol, there was no longer any need for that.

The chairman stated that the unions had engaged the services of Benham Group to recover money owed them for the supply of petroleum products. According to him, the partnership would assist to stop fuel scarcity at the petrol stations. Okoronkwo said: “Our business requires technology, that is why we brought a seasoned financial expert and we’ve been able to recover a lot of funds in other countries and Nigeria. “Our members in Lagos were getting the fuel at N170 -N173 that’s why they wanted price increased. It’s only the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation that is importing the product. The cost of doing business had changed, so it becomes difficult to sell at N165 per litre.”

“That is why we are thanking the NNPC for bringing the product to N143. So, our members must sell the product at N165 which is the government approved price.” Also, the National President, Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products in Nigeria (ADITOP), Alhaji Alhaji Mohammed Danzaki, lamented that Nigerians had been unleashed with excruciating hardship and suffering because of petrol scarcity. He said: “ADITOP and IPMAN are the ones suffering since we need return for our investment. NNPC has done a lot to import the product but the main issue is the transportation. “We have not been getting our payments. That’s why we engage a financial expert, Benham Group, to recoup our money for Nigerians to get regular supplies in the fuel stations.”

