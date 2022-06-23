News Top Stories

Fuel Crisis: Factional IPMAN, ADITOP plead with members to sell at N165/litre

Posted on Author Success Nwogu Comment(0)

…appoint consultants to recover debts

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) and Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products (ADITOP), yesterday appealed to their members not to sell Premium Motor Spirit(PMS) popularly call petrol above the government approved pump price of N165 per litre.

The factional President of IPMAN, Chinedu Okoronkwo, during an interaction with journalists in Abuja, claimed that the Federal Government had released enough fuel from its depot which, he said would enable them to maintain the status quo antebellum. He said though IPMAN members in Lagos had informed him why they wanted a hike in the pump price of petrol, there was no longer any need for that.

The chairman stated that the unions had engaged the services of Benham Group to recover money owed them for the supply of petroleum products. According to him, the partnership would assist to stop fuel scarcity at the petrol stations. Okoronkwo said: “Our business requires technology, that is why we brought a seasoned financial expert and we’ve been able to recover a lot of funds in other countries and Nigeria. “Our members in Lagos were getting the fuel at N170 -N173 that’s why they wanted price increased. It’s only the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation that is importing the product. The cost of doing business had changed, so it becomes difficult to sell at N165 per litre.”

“That is why we are thanking the NNPC for bringing the product to N143. So, our members must sell the product at N165 which is the government approved price.” Also, the National President, Association of Distributors and Transporters of Petroleum Products in Nigeria (ADITOP), Alhaji Alhaji Mohammed Danzaki, lamented that Nigerians had been unleashed with excruciating hardship and suffering because of petrol scarcity. He said: “ADITOP and IPMAN are the ones suffering since we need return for our investment. NNPC has done a lot to import the product but the main issue is the transportation. “We have not been getting our payments. That’s why we engage a financial expert, Benham Group, to recoup our money for Nigerians to get regular supplies in the fuel stations.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

COVID-19: Why we shutdown Eti- Osa Isolation Centre-Sanwo-Olu

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has explained that the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre was shut because its patients were evacuated to a more expansive isolation centre in Anthony area of the state.   According to the governor, apart from the Eti-Osa isolation Centre which was shut on Friday July 30, there was plan to […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria needs healing, says Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar has stated that the 60th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence offers the nation time for introspection. Atiku, in a message to mark the independence anniversary, added that Nigeria is in dire need of healing to douse the tense atmosphere which is breeding feelings of alienation. “Our nation is in dire need of […]
Editorial Top Stories

Newspapers and self-regulation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Not too long ago the Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) requested each newspaper establishment to institute a self-regulatory mechanism commonly referred to as an Ombudsman Committee. This is aimed at ensuring that every newspaper organisation discharges its statutory duties in a responsible and responsive manner. New Telegraph is full of gratitude to NPAN for […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica