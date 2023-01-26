Fuel crisis, naira redesign plot to sabotage polls –Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has claimed that the current fuel crisis and scarcity of the new naira notes are aimed at sabotaging the February 25-March 11 general election. Tinubu said the fuel crisis and the scarcity of the new banknotes are artificially created to discourage people from voting for the APC. In a veiled reference to the powers-that-be, the ex-Lagos State governor asked why the fuel scarcity which began in October last year has failed to abate.

Tinubu made the allegation during his campaign to rally supporters at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta yesterday. He alleged that some powerful people are behind the fuel crisis and scarcity of the new naira notes. The APC presidential candidate called on the people to remain resolute and resist any attempt by anyone to stop the election from holding. He described the election as “a superior revolution” that will usher in a new government. Tinubu said: “We will use our PVCs to take over the government from them. If they like to let them create a fuel crisis, even if they said there is no fuel, we will trek to vote.

They are full of mischief; they could say there is no fuel. They have been scheming to create a fuel crisis, but forget about it. Relax, I Asiwaju have told you that the issue of fuel supply will be permanently addressed. “Whoever wants to eat the honey embedded in a mountain won’t worry about the axe.

Is that not so? And if you want to eat palm kernel, you would bring stone and use it to break it, then the kernel will come out. “Let them increase the price of fuel, let them continue to hoard fuel, only they know where they have hoarded fuel, they hoarded money, they hoarded naira; we will go and vote and we will win. Even if they changed the ink on naira notes. Whatever their plans, it will come to nought. We are going to win. Those in the PDP will lose. “I am a homeboy, I have come here, you will not be put to shame, we will take over the government from them, the traitors who wanted to contest with us. They had no experience.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...