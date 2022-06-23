News

Fuel Crisis: NNPC threatens to blacklist depot owners

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir, Kano Comment(0)

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has threatened sanctions against private depot owners found selling fuel above the government-approved ex-depot price of N148.17 per litre.

Fuel queues resurfaced in the major cities of Lagos, Abuja and Ogun this week, forcing motorists to spend hours at filling stations.

Many resorted to purchasing the product in the black market for as much as N250 per litre against the approved N165.

And the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) had said an unfavourable business environment had made it impossible for them to continue to sell petrol for N165 per litre but N180 per litre.

However, IPMAN National President Chinedu Okoronkwo told newsmen in a telephone interview in Kano Thursday that the NNPC issued the warning after a meeting with the association in Abuja on Wednesday.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NNPC cuts spending by N4.81bn in one month

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…pushes trading surplus to N13.43bn   Crude oil, gas export sales hit $108.84m     The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) cut its monthly expenditure (spending) by 1.16% or N4.81 billion in November 2020 and pushed the Corporation’s trading surplus to N13.43 billion for the month.   The surplus, contained in the November 2020 edition […]
News

Zamfara APC bye-election: Marafa’s faction threat enscourtntervention

Posted on Author Ibrahim Sidi Muh'd

The Senator Kabiru Garba Marafa-led faction of Zamfara State chapter of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) has threatened legal action against the party’s national headquarters for recognising only candidates presented by the leadership of Abdulaziz Yari-led faction to participate in the forthcoming bye- election in Bakura Local Government Area despite its dissolution by the […]
News

Yoruba forms new global group to push interests

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A new group, the Yoruba Global Council (YGC), has been formed to join the lingering agitation for equality and fairplay in the distribution of Nigeria’s wealth and the restoration of the cultural and economic values of the Yoruba race of the South West Nigeria. The YGC was formed, kicking off with representatives in about fifty […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica