Fuel crisis stirring news, views, reviews

Nigeria, last Friday, suffered N2.7 billion deficit on petrol as subsidy returned at N54 per litre after Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) uploaded and deleted a monthly pricing template. ADEOLA YUSUF, in this report, takes a look at the template and the needless crisis it plunged the country into

Nigeria, on Friday, March 12, 2021, suffered N2.7 billion deficit or under recovery on premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in just one day as fuel subsidy returned at N54 per litre.

The Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), which gave this hint in its monthly price template released midnight of Friday, stated that the approved peak price for the product was now N212.61 per litre.

Though the Agency had deleted the template following controversy and outrage that greeted it, it insisted that the price was just an advisory on the market reality for the product based on fundamentals. The template and NNPC’s reaction Petrol, according to the price band in the template, is expected to sell at a lower retail price of N209.61 and at an upper retail price of N212.61.

The downstream marketers have, since the introduction of the price modulation, been using only the upper band for pump price. Like the hike in the pump price reflected in the PPPRA template, the ex-depot price, as seen in the template, is also hiked to N206.42, while the landing cost is N189.61.

This came as the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), which has remained the major importer of petrol, insisted that the product would remain at the old price of N162.50 per liter in March due to the “ongoing negotiations between government and labour unions.”

The views Data compiled by New Telegraph, however, showed that a deficit of N54 is suffered by NNPC on every litre of the product consumed in Nigeria. Although the figure of total volume consumed in March is yet to be officially released, the country, from previous truck-out data, consumes an average of 50 million litres on a daily basis.

This, using the daily shortfall of N54 per litre and average volume of 50 million litres, amounts to N2.7 billion daily under-recoveries for NNPC. The Corporation operates in the oil sector on behalf of government. With ex-depot price standing at N206.42 per litre, the PPPRA’s March template also shows that the landing cost for petrol per litre is N189.61.

This is despite NNPC saying there won’t be any change in the price of PMS in the month of March. NNPC had promised that petrol price would remain static in March to allow smooth negotiations between government and labour unions, but the PPPRA template follows the increasing price of crude at the international market as well as instability in exchange rate.

The controversy Following a nationwide uproar generated by the PPPRA template posted on its website Thursday night, which announced an increase in the pump price of petrol from N186 to N212 per litre, the fuel price regulatory body has taken down a link holding the new prices of petrol. State–owned oil giant,

NNPC, also raced to Twitter to insist that fuel price would not go up immediately, a claim that drew widespread mockery as Nigerians said they remembered similar false statements in the past.

PPPRA, in a statement by its Executive Secretary, Abdulkadir Saidu, debunked the planned increase. In a press statement, the agency stated clearly that the “guiding prices posted on our website was only indicative of current market trends and do not translate to any increase in pump price of PMS. However, publications by the media to this effect have been misconstrued and thus misleading.

“The agency wishes to remind the general public of the introduction of the Market-Based Pricing regime for PMS Regulation 2020 as gazetted by the Federal Government. Based on this regulation, prices are expected to be determined by market realities in line with the dictates of market forces.”

Minister apologises

The Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva, also disowned the increase as announced by PPPRA. Sylva said neither he nor President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the decision to increase the retail price to N212 per litre.

The increase by PPPRA, contradicting NNPC’s earlier assurance that the price of petrol would be maintained, sparked outrage across the country Friday. NNPC insisted its position had not changed and PPPRA later deleted the post from its website. In a statement sent to New Telegraph Friday, Sylva said government could not have lied and called the PPPRA announcement “completely untrue.”

He apologised for the “distress and inconvenience the unfortunate information might have caused.” He said: “Dear Nigerians, you are by now very aware of the news trending that the Federal Government has increased the price of petrol to N212.6 per liter. Irrespective of the source of that information, I want to assure you that it is completely untrue.

“Neither Mr. President who is the Minister of Petroleum Resources, nor my humble self who deputise for him as Minister of State, has approved that the pump price of petrol should be increased by one naira. I would therefore urge you to disregard this misleading information.

“You are all aware that for the past few months government has been in consultation with organised labour to find the least painful option to respond to the global rise in the price of crude, which in turn has inevitably led to increase in the price of PMS.

“It is unthinkable that government would unilaterally abandon these discussions and act in the manner suggested by the information under reference. “Cynicism and deceit have never been the trademark of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

I would like to equally assure gagement with organised labour and other stakeholders will continue even as the calculations to arrive at a reasonable price regime are being done; all in good faith. You will be availed of the final outcome at the appropriate time. Until then, all marketers are strongly advised to maintain the current pump price of PMS before the emergence of this unfortunate information.

“Those who may want to take advantage of this unfortunate misinformation to extort Nigerians should not give in to such temptation as there are regulatory mechanisms that govt can enforce to protect its citizens. “In conclusion, I want to sincerely apologise to all Nigerians for any distress and inconvenience, the unfortunate information might have caused.”

The review

One of the conditions for the implementation of the Market- Based Pricing Regime for PMS Regulation 2020 is the monthly release of guiding price to reflect current market fundamentals. PPPRA in line with its mandate to maintain constant surveillance over all key indices relevant to pricing policy, monitors market trends on a daily basis to determine guiding prices.

The agency is not unaware of the challenges with the supply of PMS due to some concerns leading NNPC to be the sole importer of PMS. PPPRA is also mindful of the current discussion going on between government and the organised labour on the deregulation policy.

While consultation with relevant stakeholders is on-going, PPPRA does not fix or announce prices and therefore there is no price increase.

The current PMS price is being maintained while consultations are being concluded. Even though market fundamentals for PMS in the past few months indicated upward price trends, the pump price has remained the same and we are currently monitoring the situation across retail outlets nationwide. While assuring the public of adequate products supply as the average PMS day-sufficiency as of March 11, 2021, is over 35 days,

PPPRA pledges to continue to perform its statutory function in ensuring that the downstream sector remains vibrant as well as support both government and members of the public,” the statement added.

Last line

The crisis caused by the template released by PPPRA and subsequent rejection of the price hike by the minister showed lack of coordination among government agencies.

This should be addressed to curb further occurrence of the brouhaha caused in the fuel market on Friday. Government is still on the negotiations table with labour union on deregulation, among others. This engagement should be done for the progress and development of Nigeria.

