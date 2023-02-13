News Top Stories

Fuel Distribution: Transporters cancel plan to occupy NNPCL

Posted on Author Success Nwogu, Lagos and Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

Following improvement in the supply and distribution of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), otherwise called petrol or fuel in some parts of the country, transport unions have withdrawn their plan to occupy the headquarters of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The transport unions include the Tricycles Owners Association of Nigeria (TOWAN); Commercial Motorcycles Association of Nigeria, (COMAN); Luxurious Bus Operators Union (LUBOU), National Association of Traders of Nigeria, (NASTAN); Market Women Association of Nigeria (MAWAN) and Trailer Drivers As-sociation of Nigeria (TADAN).

The unions had on February 6, issued a 78- hour ultimatum for the government to address acute fuel and gasoline scarcity and threatened to occupy the headquarters of the (NNPCL) if the ugly development was not addressed. They had also demanded the removal of the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipreye Sylva and the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPCL, Mele Kyari, as part of the moves to resolve the crisis. However, a statement issued yesterday by the group leaders, Boniface Ikedi, Ekanem and four others said the strike has been withdrawn and urged its members to go about their normal business.

They stated that they suspended the planned strike as a result of improvement in the availability of fuel across the country. They also commended the NNPCL for the improvement in the supply and distribution of fuel. They equally urged the Federal Government and the NNPCL to ensure the sustainability of the product at this critical time. They said: “Our members have monitored activities of some filling stations across the six geographical zones and discovered the availability of fuel with a fair pump price adjusted between N195 to N198 per litre. “We acknowledged the prompt intervention in the fuel scarcity which has led to its availability across the country.”

 

Our Reporters

