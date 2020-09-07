Fuel, electricity: Govern with human face, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to rule Nigeria with human face.

PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a prayer session organised by the party over the weekend, said the increase in pump price of fuel and electricity tariff was a huge burden on Nigerians. Secondus told President Buhari that he was elected to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians and not to add to their plights.

“I call upon the president to be humble and have the fear of God in the management of the affairs of the country. People are suffering. Be humble, let your government have human face,” he said.

PDP National Chairman advised leaders not to be arrogant with power, reminding them that, “power is ephemeral, it doesn’t last forever. I ask, why are leaders so arrogant? Whether it is the APC or the PDP, political office is ephemeral.

It does not last forever. “We have been there. PDP lost power in 2015. We should bear in mind that a political party or a president is not God. “Where is the almighty General Sani Abacha today? Where is Saddam Hussein? Where is the socalled strong man of Libya, Muammar Gaddafi?

“These are lessons that power is ephemeral and don’t last forever. We should be humble and have the fear of God in whatever we do. “People are suffering. Governance should not be seen as a means to inflict hardship on the people through government policies. Government must have human face,” Secondus further advised.

He told the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government that it is not in government to punish and push Nigerians to hardship and alleviate the sufferings of the people. According to him, the essence of leadership is that government must not subject the people to untold hardship, adding, “for everything, we must account for our deeds on earth on individual basis, not as a party.

“Only you will stand before God to account for our actions, for what we have done and what we fail to do.” Secondus said that he recalled when he apologised to Nigerians on a live television on the perceived mistakes of the PDP, explaining that he did so because PDP as a party is managed by mortal beings subject to make mistakes. He noted that some people were not happy with the apology, but said that as humans they were subject to mistakes.

“The good thing in life is when you make a mistake, the lesson is that you don’t repeat such a mistake. “The PDP as a party has learnt its lessons and, by the grace of God, when we come to power, such mistakes will not be repeated. This is the essence of my apology to Nigerians on a live telecast that we are not above mistakes,” he added.

