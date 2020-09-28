Fuel, electricity hike: Despite NLC strike truce, protest rocks Oyo

*ASCAB chides NLC, TUC for ‘betrayal of masses’

In spite of the suspension of strike by the national body of organised Labour, members of the Alliance on Surviving COVID-19 And Beyond (ASCAB) and other members of civil society organisations, including the Joint Action Front (JAF), Monday staged a peaceful protest across various streets of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, demanding an immediate reversal of hike in the electricity tariff and fuel price.

Membership of ASCAB involved in the protest included: Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU), the Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN) and others.

Leaders and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Non-Academic Staff of Universities (NASU), ASCAB, JAF, including Comrade Femi Aborisade, Comrade Andrew Emelieze, Comrade Adebayo Titilola-Sodo, Comrade Rasheedat Adesina, Prof. Ademola Aremu, Prof. Deji Omole, Comrade Taofeeq Lawal, Prof. Adenike Ogunshe; market women, students and the youths also joined the protest, chanting solidarity songs.

They chided President Muhammadu Buhari for compounding the economic woes of Nigerians.

Commencing the procession from the Oyo State NLC office, the protesters moved to Oje Market an landed at Beere, before heading to the state Secretariat complex, carrying placards bearing various inscriptions such as :”Don’t destroy this country”, “Nigerians are hungry”, “Reverse all privatization”, “reverse pump price hike”, “What is the outcome of NDDC/EFCC probe”, “we want to sleep with eyes closed “, “we say no to corrupt leaders”, “Stop importation of petrol “, among others.

Like this: Like Loading...