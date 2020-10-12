Fuel/electricity hike: FG, labour reconvenes

Regina Otokpa Abuja The Federal Government yesterday reconvened a meeting with Organised Labour, with the view to forestall any plans to resume its suspended strike over the increase in fuel price and electricity tariff. At the end of the last meeting held between labour and the government on September 27, which spilled to the 28th, labour had suspended its scheduled strike for two weeks.

Organised Labour led by leadership of the Nigeria Labor Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), had however promised to embark on strike without notice, should government renege on the agreements contained in a joint communique, to which committees were set up to ascertain the validity of the hike in prices

A text message sent to newsmen yesterday by the Minister of Labour and Employment, said the meeting would reconvene at 7pm at the Banquet hall of the presidential villa.

“You are invited to the reconvened Bilateral Labour/FGN meeting on the issues of PMS deregulation and increase in Electricity tariff by the DISCOS. “The joint NLC/TUC/ Government Technical committee on Electricity tarriff set up at the last meeting has submitted an Interim report on Friday, October 9, 2020.”

