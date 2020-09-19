News

Fuel, electricity hike: FG’ll mitigate economic hardship on citizenry, says Akume

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter – Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, yesterday said President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration was working hard to mitigate the economic hardship occasioned by the hike in prices of petrol and electricity tariff.

Akume, who disclosed this in Abuja, recently when he received a top management delegate from one of the Abuja-based media organisations, said the proposed 2, 000 buses that would soon be rolled out through cooperatives nationwide. The minister stated that the present administration was also investing more on infrastructure, especially rail and roads to provide a sustainable economic stimulus for all Nigerians.

According to him, the administration was paying more attention to roads and rails because many Nigerians who contribute to the nation’s economy use these means of transportation. He said: “Most of our people travel by roads and rails. We require more buses on the business men who want to take undue advantage of the situation. The Ministry of Special Duties and Inter -Governmental Affairs, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and other government agencies are working very hard to ensure the realisation of this project.”

He explained that the cooperative buses scheme will he executed using cooperative societies nationwide, so that the recovery of the loan will be easier. Akume said: “We have realised that when you give loans to individuals, sometimes it is difficult to recover the loan, but when cooperative is involved, it becomes a lot easier to manage the facility.

The Nigerian cooperative movement has been in existence for decades and has been doing wonderfully well. “The whole essence here is to ensure that rural people have access to decent transportation facility. And now that there is slight adjustment in the price of oil, we do recognise some shylock business men could decide to take advantage, so we believe that once this project is realised it will go a long way to stabilise transportation prices for the benefit of our people.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Oyetola okays N 708 million to offset pension arrears

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has approved the release of N708, 000, 000 to offset pension arrears of retired officers of the state’s civil service. This brings the total approved sum for pension arrears to N1, 408, 000, 000 in the space of six weeks. In a statement signed by the Head of Service, […]
News

Coronavirus: Nigeria records 457 new cases, 17 deaths

Posted on Author Reporter

  For five consecutive days, Nigeria has continued to record daily coronavirus infections below 500. On Wednesday, 457 coronavirus infections were confirmed, two days after 288 cases – the lowest number since June 8 – were reported. The latest figure brings the total number of infections in the country to 44,890, according to the Nigeria Centre […]
News

Edo poll: Our govs’ lives in danger – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm over the lives of their governors who are in Benin, Edo State capital for the governorship election. PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, at a press conference last night, said security operatives have surrounded the hotel where the governors are accommodated. Secondus stated that whereas the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: