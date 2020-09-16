News

Fuel/electricity hike: Police arrest over 30 JAF, civil society protesters in Lagos

Wale Elegbede

No fewer than 30 members of the Joint Action Front (JAF) and other civil society groups protesting the hike in petrol price and electricity tariff, were on Wednesday arrested by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force in Lagos.
The protesters, who commenced the civil action from the Labour House, Yaba, were clampdown along Lawanson Road, Ojuelegba, by security agents from Area C Police Command.
JAF Secretary, Comrade Abiodun Aremu, had last week given notification of the planned protest, urging the Federal Government to reverse the price of fuel to N86.
Some of the protesters said to be whisked away by the police include Comrade Achike Chude, JAF Deputy Chairman; Mrs Basirat Ogunlana, Goke Akinrogunde and Sina Odugbemi, among others.
Reporter

