Fuel, electricity hike: Subsidy removal ill-timed –OPC

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has described the recent increase in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and electricity tariff as an attempt to push Nigerians to the wall, saying the Federal Government was ‘sitting on a time bomb’.

The Federal Government had on Monday gave reasons for the sudden increase, admitting that previous governments lacked the courage to implement the controversial subsidy removal. Kicking against the move, the OPC in a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, said the Federal Government had done the worst with such inhuman policy that is capable of destroying the trust of the government. He said: “No good citizen will be happy with the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products, electricity, as well as the DStv tariffs. “It is the worst decision ever made by a government that prides itself as the government of the people. With this increase, the FG is sitting on a time bomb, with no respect to the feelings and suffering of the people.

“At the tail end of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government, fuel was sold for N87 per litre, but since the inception of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government in 2015, the pump price of fuel had increased on three occasions with over 100 per cent.

