Fuel, electricity hike: TUC aligns with NLC, to shut down economy Sept 28  …as TUC seeks intl visa ban on corrupt politicians

The Trade Union Congress (TUC), has aligned with its counterpart, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), over plans to shut down activities in the country on September 28, should the Federal Government refuse to reverse the recent hike in petrol price and electricity tariffs.
This was coming as the National Executive Council of the NLC, ratified the decision the decision of its Central Working Committee to stage a nationwide protest on September 28 over government’s unfavorable  decisions.

 

The TUC had issued a seven-day ultimatum, resolving to embark on September 23 should the Federal Government fail to meet its demands on the increases.

 

However, a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, said its ultimatum has been shifted to collaborate with its sister movement, the NLC,

 

The statement, which was signed by the TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye, and its Secretary General Comrade Musa-Lawal Ozigi, also called on the international community to place visa bans on all corrupt Nigerian politicians who have looted the country and people of its resources.

 

The statement reads in part: “The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria after an exhaustive meeting held to review its mobilisation strategies on the forthcoming strike to protest fuel hike and electricity tariff resolved that the Congress is going to work in collaboration with its sister Labour Centre, the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Civil Society allies to execute the strike.

 

“Consequent upon this, the ultimatum which should expire by midnight of today 22nd September, 2020 has been shifted to 28th September, 2020 for effective and maximum effect. We want to use this opportunity to call on Nigerians, especially those in the informal sector to bear with us while the industrial action lasts.”

 

