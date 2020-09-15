News

Fuel, electricity price hike: Don’t take Nigerians for granted, NANS tells FG

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday condernmed the recent increment in the pump price of Premium Motor Spirits (PMS) also known as petrol and electricity tariff in the country by the Federal Government.

 

Protesting what they described as unjust increment in Maiduguri, Borno State yesterday, NANS Coordinator in Zone “C,” Suleiman Muhammad Sarki, warned the Federal Government no to take Nigerians for granted.

 

The protest, which commenced at the centre of the city of Maiduguri, terminated at the NUJ Press Centre, with the protesters holding placards with several inscriptions such as “Government should not be sadistic and thinks less of its citizens”, “The dead is dying again,”

 

“Increase of fuel price is too daring,” among others and singing all kinds of solidarity songs against what they described as ‘highly erroneous’ action of government against the citizens at a time the world was just recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Sarki said: “We call on government to stop pushing Nigerians to the wall. This is too daring; stop killing the dead.

 

The country and indeed the whole world are facing a serious problem right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, such silly decision is just as adding salt to injury. “Instead of dealing with insecurity, we are taking actions that will further heighten insecurity.

The hike in petrol pump price will lead to hikes in price of goods and services,” the NANS leader added.

 

The association condemned the increase in petrol pump price and electricity tariff and called for a reversal. “We are not out of COVID- 19 yet, a lot of citizens are loosing their jibs, people are getting poorer and more responsibilities are piling up, schools are closed.

