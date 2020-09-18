Fuel, electricity prices: Group tackles NLC, TUC against uncoordinated action

Enugu-based human rights group, International Solidarity for Peace and Human Rights Initiative, yesterday expressed displeasure with what it called an uncoordinated approach of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to the increment in the price of petroleum motor spirit otherwise known as fuel and the electricity tariff in the country.

The group, however, wondered why NLC and TUC, the two major labour centers in the country were issuing separate deadlines instead of a jointly issued one to the federal government. In a statement by Comrade Osmond Ugwu and Dr. Jerry Chukwuokolo, the group said NLC and TUC would jointly sign statements and ultimatum on such matters. It reads: “We wish to express displeasure over the way and manner the two major Labour Centres in Nigeria -NLC and TUC are approaching and handling a very sensitive issue of the arbitrary increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff in Nigeria.

“We are particularly dis-turbed by the outcome of the meeting of the Central Working Committee of the Nigeria Labour Congress to give the Federal Government of Nigeria 14days ultimatum before resuming action against the unpopular and harsh policy action of the government giving the fact that TUC had already given an ultimatum that will expire on 23rd September 2020.

“The implication of this untraditional development is that when the industrial action of TUC takes off on Wednesday 23rd September 2020, some categories of workers whose unions are affiliate of NLC will be going to work in the same MDAs and sectors. This development is quite untraditional of the hitherto practice. “In the past, NLC used to be on the forefront of the struggle and had always worked together with TUC in solidarity with each other, issue a joint statement and directive and start off action at same time. “For more effective impact and result, industrial actions normally start simultaneously in one sector and all workers in one sector or MDA join the action at the same.”

