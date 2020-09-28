Fuel, electricity prices: Osun NLC rallies workers for today’s strike

Osun State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday called on workers in the state to abide by a directive of its national body to participate in the strike action scheduled for today to protest federal government’s hike in fuel price and the electricity tariff.

Speaking with our correspondent in Osogbo yesterday, the chairman of the union, Comrade Jacob Adekomi charged members in the state’s civil service to converge at Freedom Park, old Garage, Osogbo at 7.30a.m. today for a peaceful rally.

The chairman, who stated that there was no going back on the proposed protest, maintained that the state’s NLC would participate fully in the exercise which was a must for all and sundry in the state.

He, however, charged all workers to attend the rally scheduled for Freedom Park in their hundreds to register our grievances against the increment in the petroleum pump price and the electricity tariff.

Like this: Like Loading...