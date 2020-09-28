News

Fuel, electricity prices: Osun NLC rallies workers for today’s strike

Posted on Author Adeolu Adeyemo OSOGBO Comment(0)

Osun State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday called on workers in the state to abide by a directive of its national body to participate in the strike action scheduled for today to protest federal government’s hike in fuel price and the electricity tariff.

 

Speaking with our correspondent in Osogbo yesterday, the chairman of the union, Comrade Jacob Adekomi charged members in the state’s civil service to converge at Freedom Park, old Garage, Osogbo at 7.30a.m. today for a peaceful rally.

 

The chairman, who stated that there was no going back on the proposed protest, maintained that the state’s NLC would participate fully in the exercise which was a must for all and sundry in the state.

 

He, however, charged all workers to attend the rally scheduled for Freedom Park in their hundreds to register our grievances against the increment in the petroleum pump price and the electricity tariff.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FEC approves N3.97bn for completion of 5 federal secretariats

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…okays N1.5bn for water treatment plant in FCT The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved the sum of N3.975 billion as variation for the completion of Federal Secretariat buildings in Anambra, Bayelsa, Nasarawa, Osun and Zamfara states. The virtual Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday also okayed the sum of N1.510 billion for […]
News

Fuel, electricity hike: Subsidy removal ill-timed –OPC

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has described the recent increase in the prices of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and electricity tariff as an attempt to push Nigerians to the wall, saying the Federal Government was ‘sitting on a time bomb’. The Federal Government had on Monday gave reasons for the sudden increase, admitting that previous […]
News

Reducing TV viewing time lowers death risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers from the United Kingdom (UK) have found that restricting television (TV) viewing time to two hours a day could prevent or delay poor health. To this end, the researchers from the University of Glasgow, consequently recommended that adults should minimise exposure to screen time. According to them, if all participants limited TV time to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: