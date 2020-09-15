Fuel, electricity tariff increase: APC appeals to Nigerians to endure

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to Nigerians to endure the present hardship caused by the increase in the fuel pump price and electricity tariffs.

In the statement issued Tuesday by the APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, the party said Nigerians should look at the glory ahead for the removal of subsidy.

According to APC, the removal of subsidies would afford the government to build infrastructures all over the country

Nabena in the statement said: “The All Progressives Congress (APC) is not oblivious of the financial strains brought by the increase in fuel pump price and electricity rates. We urge Nigerians to endure now and enjoy gains soon.

“The reviews are crucial and hard thought decisions by the government. On the positive side, the short and long-term benefits on the citizenry and our national life will become obvious and directly felt in critical sectors such as health, education, infrastructure and social services targeted at the poor.

“We point to shocking estimates by the Nigerian Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER) which reports that the budget for fuel subsidies in 2019 was sufficient to enroll the entire population of Nigeria in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). Further, fuel subsidies have taken over N10 trillion of our national resources since 2006.

“At least, the generality of Nigerians and stakeholders agree on a thousand and one reasons why fuel subsidy has become unsustainable. The perceived benefits of fuel subsidies have long been overtaken by the previous corruption and drain on scarce resources that should be directed to other critical sectors.”

Like this: Like Loading...