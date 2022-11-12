Metro & Crime

Fuel: Get off our roads, govt tells black marketers as consignment arrives

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

 

As life gradually returns to Bayelsa State, following the recent flooding, the state government has given those selling fuel along the roads just 48 to stop or face the wrath of the law.

This is as the government supplied about 410,000 litres of petrol to independent marketers in the state with a charge to sell at the approved subsidised rate of N188.

Taking delivery of the consignment on Friday evening at the Swali Jetty, the Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Ebieri Jones, said that the product will go as far Ogbia, Kaiama, Sagbama and down to Yenagoa so that people moving around the creeks will also see fuel to buy.

“For black marketers, we are on them. By tomorrow or next, all of them must leave the roads.

“Between now and the weekend all those selling black market fuel should leave the roads because that is the directive of the governor personally. Those people should leave because it is a very volatile business and the duty of government is to protect lives and property.

“I have also called NNPC that we need a minimum of six trucks and between now and Monday, they will be here.

“Also, any of the independent marketers that didn’t sell at the government approved price, the filling station will be sealed. But I know that they will sell at the approved price because we warmed them,” he said.

Jones, however, commended Governor Douye Diri for the intervention adding that it will help to amolierate the sufferings of the people.

 

Reporter

Leave a Reply

