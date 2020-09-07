Fuel hike: Comparison with other countries illogical – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has faulted the Federal Government’s comparison of the cost of fuel with other countries of the world, describing it as “illogical”.

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan also said the attempt by the presidency to justify the increase in the pump price to N160 is provocative and confrontational.

“It is incredulous and shameful for this administration to predicate the reckless increase in the cost of fuel on a faulty comparison with costs in other countries of the world, whereas the daily standard of living, the purchasing power and living wage of the average Nigerian in the last five years cannot be compared with what obtains in those countries.

“Such comparison is therefore not only absurd but also completely illogical,” the party said.

According to the PDP, the defence of hike, which it said, has worsened the hardship being suffered by Nigerians under President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, “is in bad taste and should be rescinded immediately.

“It is indeed an unpardonable slap on the sensibilities of Nigerians that after running a heavily corrupt oil trade and subsidy regime, through which over N14 trillion had been allegedly frittered by its officials, the Buhari administration seeks to put the burden of high costs on innocent and already impoverished citizens.”

The party said it rejected the attempt to hinge the increase in fuel price on presumed removal of oil subsidy, adding that the administration has failed to account for the proceeds of oil sales in the last five years, “even in the face of confession by the Managing Director of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, in April this year, that the APC administration had been running an over-bloated and sleazy oil subsidy regime.”

According to the PDP, the Buhari administration had failed to account for the confession by the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) that it was engaged in secret siphoning of oil money through a claimed subsidizing of fuel for certain West Africa countries.

