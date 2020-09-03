News

Fuel hike: FG’s action brutal – ActionAid Nigeria

The ActionAid Nigeria on Thursday described the increment of petroleum pump price by the Federal Government, as “brutal and insensitive”.
The humanitarian organisation, which said this through a press statement signed by the Country Director, Ene Obi, said the country, which is already going through hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, cannot survive the current fuel hike.
“ActionAid Nigeria totally condemns the hike in fuel prices. We are not out of COVID-19 crisis, a lot of citizens are losing their jobs, people are getting poorer, more responsibility with school closure, young people roaming the streets unemployed and a fuel hike at this time is shocking.
“Governance is about easing the pain and burden of the common man, but it seems the Nigerian government is not in touch with the reality on ground.”
She said with the hike of fuel pump price, inflation would be inevitable.
“We are dealing with too many increases at the same time and this is introducing so much inflation into our lives,” she added.
“Governance is about the people. Instead of dealing with insecurity, we are taking actions that will further heighten insecurity because as the inflations go up and more people are plunged into poverty, there will be more conflict in our society.”
The AAN Country Director stressed further that With the volume of energy Nigeria has, it is disappointing that the country is still unable refine crude locally.
She therefore noted that AAN will be working with the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and relevant stakeholders to amplify the voices, demanding for the right of the common man, as the fuel hike is a disappointing move at this time.

