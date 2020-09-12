News

Fuel hike: Have mercy on Nigerians, Anglican Bishop tells Buhari

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Bishop of Diocese of Ijebu North Church of Nigeria,Anglican Communion, Revd. Solomon Kuponu, yesterday appealed to the Federal Government to have mercy on Nigerians and reverse the hike in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff. Kuponu, who spoke at a press conference to kick start activities marking the 15th anniversary of the Ijebu North Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, advised the government to solve the problems bedevilling the country through other means rather than increasing fuel and electricity prices. The cleric said: “There is no reason the Federal government cannot look elsewhere for solution to this problem, you do not need to hike the price of anything, we are not enjoying electricity.

“Nigerians never praying for this and I advised the Federal Government to please have mercy on the people of Nigeria. Enough is enough, we have suffered enough, the civil servants have suffered enough, the church people have suffered enough. “We are all Nigerians, no one is expecting any hike in any price. The Federal Government increased the salaries of the civil servants not quite long ago and some of the state governments have not even started paying this new minimum wage. To now talk of hike in the price of petroleum and electricity tariff is unbearable.”

Our Reporters

