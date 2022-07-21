Fuel Import: MAN seeks licence for members

With the shortage of automotive gas oil (AGO) and JET A1 otherwise known as diesel and aviation fuel respectively nationwide, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has urged government that the time has come to issue licences to manufacturing concerns and operators in the aviation industry to import diesel and aviation fuel directly. This is to avert monumental paralysis of manufacturing and aviation activities arising from total shutdown of production operations and movement of persons for business activities.

MAN warned government to expect more airlines to close down operations over the difficulties in sourcing JET A1. It noted that manufacturers were embittered with the sudden announcement of flight operations suspension by Aero after 63 years in operations due to aviation fuel and other challenges. The Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with NEW Telegraph in Lagos, said that the hierarchy of MAN was planning to pay a courtesy visit to the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to meet President Muhammadu Buhari on how to find a lasting solution to the lingering increase in the prices of AGO and JET A1 in the country.

Ajayi-Kadir explained that presidential intervention was needed now to save the two key sectors of the economy — manufacturing and aviation, from total collapse. According to him, no ambitious government will sit on the fence and watch two critical sectors of the economy facing energy crisis with regard to skyrocketing prices of diesel and aviation fuel. The MAN DG stated that with the on-going war in Ukraine and its disruptions on energy supply and distribution value chains, there is urgent need for government to allow manufacturers and independent petroleum product marketing companies to import AGO from the Republic of Niger and Chad.

Similarly, Ajayi-Kadir went further that government should remove value added tax (VAT) on AGO as instant stimulus for immediate reduction in price and also expedite action on reactivating or privatising the refineries in the country. The renowned industrialist pointed out that many local manufacturers were in a precarious situation at the moment with looming dangers ahead in the country’s manufacturing sector over unstable energy supply in the downstream sector of the country’s petroleum industry.

He said: “Government should as a matter of priority develop a national response and sustainability strategy to address challenges emanating from the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. “Indeed, government should continue to support manufacturing to accelerate the process of recovery from the aftermath of COVID-19 and previous bouts of recession to avert the complete shutdown of factories nationwide with multiplier effect on employment. “Again, government should issue licences to manufacturing concerns and operators in the aviation industry to import diesel and aviation fuel directly to avert the monumental paralysis of manufacturing activities arising from total shutdown of production and movement of persons for business activities. “As a matter of urgency, government should address the challenges of repeated collapse of the national grid, which is causing acute electricity shortage in the country, especially for manufacturers. “Government should restrict the export of maize, cassava, wheat, food related products and other manufacturing inputs available in the country and also grant concessional forex allocation at the official rate to manufacturers for importation of productive inputs that are not locally available.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...