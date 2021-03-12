News

Fuel increase: FG not irresponsible, unamenable to social dialogue – Ngige

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Comment(0)

Following the purported increase in petrol pump price, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has warned harbingers of false information to desist from portraying the Federal Government as cruel, irresponsible and unamenable to social dialogue.
Ngige in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said government would not increase the price regime of petroleum products, until all ongoing discussions on the subject matter between government, the organised labour and other stakeholders were concluded.
According to him, two separate discussions ongoing concurrently especially the discussions between the Federal Government and the organised labour, would hold immediately after the Easter break
He said: “I have made contact with the relevant authorities, the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the NNPC and wish to assure members of the public, especially the organised labour and workers that there is no such increase for now.
“We have an ongoing discussions and standing committees comprising labour and government on one hand and another, comprising the office of the Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation , Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Group Managing Director of (NNPC) and the Ministers of Labour, Petroleum and Finance.”
Ngige also noted that the present attempt to hoist a fait accompli on the government and all its efforts runs against the ongoing discussions.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

UP DATE: Two killed in terrorist attack in France

Posted on Author Reporter

Two people have died and at least one other person has been wounded in a stabbing in Nice, French reports say. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said that one person had been arrested. He said everything pointed to a “terrorist attack at the heart of the Notre-Dame basilica”. The interior minister appealed to people to avoid […]
News

DADDY K: Artist, Businessman and Philanthropist.

Posted on Author James Stephen

  DADDY K formally known as Akpojivi Joel Onoriode is a painter and artist born on the 19th of April 1989 in Delta State, Nigeria. He started painting as a teenager in primary and secondary school as a form of release and a way of expressing himself. “My passion for art was inspired by my […]
News

Anambra guber: Never again’ll APC lose guber poll in S’East –Uzodimma, Nnamani, Onu

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo AWKA

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, the South East chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed that never again will the party loose poll in the area. The party has insisted that the November 6th gubernatorial poll will be ‘operation sweep’ for the APC in the state, saying that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica