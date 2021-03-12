Fuel increase: FG not irresponsible, unamenable to social dialogue – Ngige

Following the purported increase in petrol pump price, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has warned harbingers of false information to desist from portraying the Federal Government as cruel, irresponsible and unamenable to social dialogue.

Ngige in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said government would not increase the price regime of petroleum products, until all ongoing discussions on the subject matter between government, the organised labour and other stakeholders were concluded.

According to him, two separate discussions ongoing concurrently especially the discussions between the Federal Government and the organised labour, would hold immediately after the Easter break

He said: “I have made contact with the relevant authorities, the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the NNPC and wish to assure members of the public, especially the organised labour and workers that there is no such increase for now.

“We have an ongoing discussions and standing committees comprising labour and government on one hand and another, comprising the office of the Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation , Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Group Managing Director of (NNPC) and the Ministers of Labour, Petroleum and Finance.”

Ngige also noted that the present attempt to hoist a fait accompli on the government and all its efforts runs against the ongoing discussions.

Like this: Like Loading...