Fuel Increase: FG not irresponsible unamenable to social dialogue

Following the purported increase in petrol pump price, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has warned harbingers of false information to desist from portraying the federal government as cruel, irresponsible and unamenable to social dialogue. Ngige in a statement on yesterday in Abuja said government would not increase the price regime of petroleum products until all ongoing discussions on the subject matter among government, the organised labour and other stakeholders were concluded.

He said: “I have made contact with the relevant authorities, the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and the NNPC and wish to assure members of the public, especially the organised labour and workers, that there is no such increase for now.

“We have an ongoing discussions and standing committees comprising labour and government on one hand and another, comprising the office of the Vice President, Secretary to the Government of the Federation , Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Group Managing Director of (NNPC) and the Ministers of Labour, Petroleum and Finance.”

