News

Fuel keg souvenir: Lagos goes after party organisers, seals event centre

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Worried by the viral video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event Centre in Lagos, the state government yesterday vowed to investigate the incident.

 

The social media has been awashed with the video which has gone viral, describing the action as dangerous to lives and property. On the keg containing petrol allegedly used as a souvenir in the viral video was an inscription which read: Erelu Okin Foundation Installation Party March 4, 2022 with a picture of the supposed celebrator.

 

The State government in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said the act using inflammable substances as souvenir gifts is dangerous.

 

Omotoso said: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event Centre in Lagos. There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.

 

The state Government said it will, through the State Safety Commission, investigate this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it. Lagos State Government through the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad has sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, for Contravening Public Safety Rules (Fuel Souvenir).

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG raises N362.57bn in three years via Sukuk

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…offer oversubscribed by 446% The Debt Management Office (DMO) has raised a total sum of N362.57 billion via Sukuk specifically for the financing of some key infrastructure projects across the country. The debt agency, which confirmed the figure in a statement in Abuja yesterday, added that the recent ond of N162 .557 billion listed yesterday […]
News

Eulogies as Ukpo monarch celebrates 84th birthday

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Tributes yesterday poured in for the traditional ruler of Ukpo Kingdom, Igwe Robert Eze, from eminent sons and daughters and friends and well-wishers of the kingdom in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. Leading the eulogies was the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, who described the monarch as […]
News

Ebonyi: We didn’t stop people from joining PDP, says party chair

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya

The Ebonyi State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday said it has not stopped anyone from joining the party, contrary to speculation fro some quarters. The state Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party, Chief Fred Udeogu stated this yesterday in Abakaliki, the state capital, while addressing journalists on the just concluded local government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica