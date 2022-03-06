Fuel keg souvenir: Lagos goes after party organisers, seals event centre

Worried by the viral video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event Centre in Lagos, the state government yesterday vowed to investigate the incident.

The social media has been awashed with the video which has gone viral, describing the action as dangerous to lives and property. On the keg containing petrol allegedly used as a souvenir in the viral video was an inscription which read: Erelu Okin Foundation Installation Party March 4, 2022 with a picture of the supposed celebrator.

The State government in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, said the act using inflammable substances as souvenir gifts is dangerous.

Omotoso said: “The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to a video showing kegs of petrol being handed out as souvenirs at an event Centre in Lagos. There is no doubt that this action is dangerous and can lead to loss of lives and property. It is blatantly against all safety measures in such places.

The state Government said it will, through the State Safety Commission, investigate this matter and will ensure that all parties to this reprehensible action are made to account for it. Lagos State Government through the Lagos Safety Commission and the Rapid Response Squad has sealed Havillah Event Centre, Oniru, for Contravening Public Safety Rules (Fuel Souvenir).

