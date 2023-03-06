Fuel: movement restriction during presidential, NASS election caused pockets of scarcity –FG

The Federal Government has said that the restriction on the movement of vehicles and people during the Presidential and National Assembly Elections are the reason for the slight scarcity of Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS), popularly called petrol or fuel, even as it said it has 2.1 billion litres of the product in stock.

It noted that the restriction necessitated truck drivers to travel to exercise their civic duty, The explanation was in response to the scarcity of fuel noticed in some areas, especially the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) Abuja. The Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA) Engr. Farouk Ahmed, in a statement made available on Sunday, also said that operations in loading depots have fully resumed after the restriction of movements during the recently concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections. He warned Nigerians against panic-buying and assured them that the agency is working with stakeholders to address the situation Meanwhile, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) yesterday said it currently has 2.1 billion litres of PMS in stock.

It stated that there is already a stock of petrol that will be sufficient for 35 days. Chief Corporate Communications Officer of the Company, Garba Deen Muhammad, in a statement also said NNPCL plans to close the month of March with about 2.8 billion litres of the product, which can last for 47 days. He explained that out of the 2.1 billion litres of petrol in stock, 0.9 billion litres are in the land depots nationwide, while 1.2 billion litres are on marine vessels, representing an equivalent of 35 days sufficiency as of Saturday, March 4, 2023. He urged Nigerians not to engage in panic buying. Muhammad said: “Latest updates released on Saturday show a total of 2.1 billion litres of PMS stock, representing 0.9 billion litres in all the land depots nationwide and 1.2 billion litres on marine vessels, which is equivalent to 35 days sufficiency as of 4th March 2023.

“We plan to close the month of March 2023 with about 2.8 billion litres, which is equivalent to 47 days of sufficiency. “The appearance of pockets of queues in Abuja and some parts of the country is largely due to restrictions in businesses and movement, to allow for the conduct of the Presidential and NASS elections and enable Nigerians to exercise their civic right. However, operations have now resumed at the depots and trucks are being dispatched to various parts of the country. “We expect normalcy to be restored in the next few days. “NNPC Ltd. and all its partners and stakeholders will continue to work together to ensure seamless distribution of petroleum products around the gubernatorial and State Assembly elections.”

