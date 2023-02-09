News

Fuel/Naira Crisis: Another protest rocks Ondo

Some Civil Society Organisations and the National Association of Nigeria Students (Joint Campus Council) in Ondo State yesterday staged a protest in Akure over the naira and fuel scarcity. This came barely 24 hours after social-commercial activities were paralyzed in Ore in the Odigbo Local Government Area when some residents protested against the same issue. A leader of the Akure protest Yemi Fasipe said: “The current hardship from the scarcity of naira and the high price of petrol is causing frustration among our people.

“The situation is uncomfortable for everybody. It has nothing to do with personality. No one has access to the naira freely. We want to pass a message that the government should be fast to tackle the issue. “We also have a message for the Ondo State government. We realised that petrol dealers hike prices unnecessarily even when they got the product at the official price. We want the state government to set up a committee to monitor sales of petrol and also access to money. We want to be part of that committee.”

 

