Fuel, Naira Crisis: Outcome of insufficient democracy –Aremu

As the crisis surrounding supply of petrol and currency across the country persists, the Director-General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, (MINILS), Ilorin, Kwara State, Mr Issa Aremu, has described the sad development as a fallout of “insufficiency of democracy.” Aremu, who stated this in Lagos during a one-day media engagements organised by Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, in collaboration with Friedrich Erbert Stiftung, FES, Foundation, said it was time to deepen the democratic oversight of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), in spite of its Act that says it is independent.

He also called for the democratisation of corporate governance of other public institutions, as well as Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC. The naira crisis, he noted would have been avoided, if there was more consultations, stressing that less participations, means less democracy. Tagged, ‘’Beyond Voting: Roles of Citizens in Ensuring Free, Fair, and Transparent 2023 Elections,’’ the media engagement to suggest lasting and enduring ways to free, fair and credible 2023 general elections also saw some major stakeholders in attendance.

He also noted that contrary to the long-held notions that some politicians, dead or alive, were the true face of nation’s democracy, he disclosed that the actual heroes of democracy in Nigeria is the media, considering the roles they played from military era to democratic struggles in the country, adding that despite the military threats, the media stood their ground to right the wrongs of the junta. “The media fought seriously for the nation’s democracy. Despite the observed challenges, they never gave up. They continued the struggle until Nigeria gained her democratic freedom.

The media is actually, the true face of democracy,” Aremu noted. While acknowledging that Nigeria was doing well in terms of democracy, he, however, observed the need for quality control, explaining that ’’quality control means that issues must be on the agenda: candidates interrogated on what they stand for and not based on religion or ethnicity.” On his part, the President, Association of Senior Staff of Banks, Insurance, and Financial Institutions, ASSBIFI, Mr Olusoji Oluwole, noted that the successful outcome or otherwise of the forthcoming general elections lies in the hands of the voters, even, as he decries several challenges facing the country like cash crunch as well as fuel scarcity, amid the forthcoming polls.

His said: ‘’We have a lot of Nigerians, who for their own personal reasons, registered in their home states, communities and there are also people, who because of the nature of their jobs, are located outside their own residences, and need to travel and there is no fuel. ‘’We also have information that schools have been ordered to vacate for the period of the elections. ‘’Now, the challenge that we face is the ability of those people to go to those locations to exercise their civic responsibility because they do not have the ability to pay their way through to those places.

‘’We are still hoping that there could be some kind of succour.” In the same vein, the Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, Lagos Chapter, Mrs Funmi Sessi, said her members have been very cautious to avoid issues that may worsen the situation. “We, as NLC members have refrained from adding to the situation Nigerians are currently passing through because we do not want the government, or individuals or group of people to put the blame at the doorstep of the state NLC. ‘’We know that these are hard times for Nigerians, but it is just a passing phase; it will come to pass” she stated.

‘’Let us keep faith with our Permanent Voter Cards and go out on February 25, to cast our votes and ensure free, fair, and credible elections” she added. Responding in her earlier remarks, the Project Manager, Media and 2023 General Elections, FES Foundation, Mrs Remi Ihejirika, said Nigeria could not be truly democratic without its citizens having the opportunity to choose their representatives through general elections, adjudged as free and fair. ‘She said: “The essence of this project is how do we ensure that elections are free and fair, people continue to have confidence in the electoral process? ‘’At this engagements today, it will be an assessment of the preparedness of all stakeholders to the forthcoming elections: how prepared are Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the citizens to participate in the process.”

In his own submission, the Chairman, Labour Writers Association of Nigeria, LAWAN, Mr Toba Agboola, said the media workshop, built on the last one held in 2022, was expected to capture progress achieved so far as well as challenges, needed to be addressed. ‘’The purpose of this workshop is also to assess the current political and electoral environment in the lead-up to the presidential and governorship elections in the country”, Agboola noted. According to LAWAN Chairman, the engagement will also also assess the level of the preparations and at the same time, offer recommendations to enhance citizen confidence in the 2023 general elections in the country.

