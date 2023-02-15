Fuel, Naira Scarcity: Protests erupt in Oyo, Delta states

*Major roads blocked, bank burnt, schools shut

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Following the hardships that many residents of Oyo State have been enduring in the last two weeks over the redesign of some naira notes by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the February 10 deadline naira swap, protesters on Wednesday took over many roads and streets of Ibadan, the state capital, blocking vehicular traffic and destroying property.

Some schools have been calling on parents to come and collect their children.

A father, who spoke on a radio station, monitored by New Telegraph, said he had picked up his child but could not go home because, according to him: “I cannot pass through the roads leading to my child’s school. All the roads from Soka, Challenge, Academy and many others have been blocked by protesters. I don’t know how to find my way now and our security is not sure. Government should please urgently intervene o,” he pleaded.

Affected areas in Ibadan as of the time of filing this report included: Eleyele/Eruwa, Ologuneru, Sango Polytechnic Road, Eleyele and Mokola Roundabout.

A detachment of security operatives including soldiers has been deployed to the affected areas to maintain peace. Armed policemen and soldiers are strategically positioned at Mokola Roundabout.

Other areas affected include: Olorunsogo, Beere, Challenge, Iwo Road, Sango/Ojoo, UI, Mokola Dugbe, among many others.

Many people were seen trekking to their various destinations while the protesters were shouting: “Go back home and sleep. This is too much. This government is just too bad and insensitive.”

Similarly, in Ogbomoso town, Taki Roundabout, Tanke, Randa and many other areas were disrupted when customers who wanted to withdraw money were told that there was no cash.

In annoyance, they protested and attacked one of the bank but were dispersed by security operatives. Vehicular and human traffics were disrupted.

Checks at Oyo town was, however, different as residents said that everything was peaceful as at the time of filing this story.

“No protest in Oyo town. At least I have moved round some major places today, and there was no disruption whatsoever,” Adekunle Babalola, a legal practitioner told New Telegraph.

Meanwhile, violent protest erupted in Udu, Udu LGA of Delta State over scarcity of new naira notes and lingering petrol hike on Wednesday.

Available reports indicate that the protesters have razed a bank facility in the town, after they could not withdraw or deposit money at the bank.

