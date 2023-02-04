Fuel, Naira Scarcity: Tinubu’s worry only effect on life ambition – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the worry of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was not about the effect of fuel and new naira notes scarcity on Nigerian people but on his life ambition of turning the country into his economic empire and fiefdom.

Atiku in a statement by the spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, recalled that the APC candidate in the past, led anti-people campaign against the introduction of gradual removal of fuel subsidy “which had accompanying palliatives that was cushioning the effects of subsidy on Nigerians.”

He also accused Tinubu of masterminding “the reckless and shady increase in the subsidy payment by the Buhari administration without evidence of corresponding increase in the volume of fuel consumed by Nigerians.

“Moreover, the APC presidential candidate has looked the other way on the problematic crude oil theft in which our nation loses more than 400,000 barrels of crude oil amounting to over N23 billion every day and a staggering yearly N6 trillion, higher than the federal capital budget for 2023.”

Atiku noted that if Tinubu was ever concerned about Nigerians, he would have before now, take steps to get the APC-led Federal Government to address the abysmal living standard of the people, since he is the party’s national leader.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...