News

Fuel, Naira Scarcity: Tinubu’s worry only effect on life ambition – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has said the worry of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was not about the effect of fuel and new naira notes scarcity on Nigerian people but on his life ambition of turning the country into his economic empire and fiefdom.
Atiku in a statement by the spokesperson of Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organisation Kola Ologbondiyan, recalled that the APC candidate in the past, led anti-people campaign against the introduction of gradual removal of fuel subsidy “which had accompanying palliatives that was cushioning the effects of subsidy on Nigerians.”
He also accused Tinubu of masterminding “the reckless and shady increase in the subsidy payment by the Buhari administration without evidence of corresponding increase in the volume of fuel consumed by Nigerians.
“Moreover, the APC presidential candidate has looked the other way on the problematic crude oil theft in which our nation loses more than 400,000 barrels of crude oil amounting to over N23 billion every day and a staggering yearly N6 trillion, higher than the federal capital budget for 2023.”
Atiku noted that if Tinubu was ever concerned about Nigerians, he would have before now, take steps to get the APC-led Federal Government to address the abysmal living standard of the people, since he is the party’s national leader.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lagos moves against flood in Fish Farm Estate

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State government has commenced construction of a one-kilometer drainage system within the premises of the Ikorodu Fish Farm Estate in Odogunyan area of the state with a view to tackling perennial flooding in the estate.   Acting Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms. Abisola Olusanya, who disclosed this during an inspection tour of the Farm Estate […]
News

Africa risks COVID-19 surge as health facilities deteriorate

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah and Appolonia Adeyemi

…14 nations record 20% increase in cases in one week Some African nations, including Nigeria are said to be facing the risk of a surge in COVID- 19 cases due to deteriorating health facilities, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said. The implication of this, New Telegraph learnt, is for African countries to urgently boost […]
News Top Stories

NRC suspends Abuja-Kaduna service, as explosive rocks rail track

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) has suspended train services along the Abuja-Kaduna route. The suspension became necessary after an attack on some portion of the rail track between Abuja and Kaduna. An explosive was said to have been planted by bandits and on impact with the train exploded. Even though no passengers were injured in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica