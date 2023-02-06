Fuel, naira scarcity worries Yoruba monarchs

The Yoruba Obas Forum has condemned the biting fuel and naira scarcity in the country. After their executive meeting in Osogbo on Sunday, the traditional rulers called for the government’s immediate resolution of the crisis. In a communiqué after the meeting attended by Oba Michael Ajayi, the Elerinmo of Erinmo; the Molokun of Atijere, Oba Samuel Adeoye; the Olukotun of Ikotun-Ile, Oba Abdulrasaq Abioye (General Secretary) and others, the group appealed to the government save the masses from further hardships.

The Obas from the South West and North Central said: “We are using this medium to call on the government to urgently find an immediate and lasting solution to the current hardship facing the entire people of Nigeria through the scarcity of petroleum products and non-availability of the new naira notes. “The current situation has forced traders to increase the price of their products while it has also affected commercial transportation which is bouncing back on the masses. “Even the current situation has forced most traders to lock their shops due to their inability to trade and in a bid to avoid collecting the old notes, which were still largely in circulation.”

