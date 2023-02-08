Fuel, New Naira Scarcity: Tinubu appeals to Nigerians for calm

With the scarcity of new Naira notes and fuel unabated in many parts of the country, All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has once again appealled to Nigerians to remain calm as the government and relevant agencies continue to work out solutions. Speaking in Abuja yesterday, Tinubu said he sympathises with the people especially the downtrodden who have been made to bear the brunt of the new naira policy by the Central Bank and irregular supply of petrol that have combined to inflict avoidable pains on the masses.

He commends the NNPC Limited for the fuel supply relief being enjoyed in the Federal Capital Territory and urges the company to step up its act to bring relief round the country. He also urges the CBN not to be dogmatic in the deadline it has fixed for the transition from old Naira notes to the new one, especially as the unintended consequence of the policy has been massive pain on our people.

The former governor said he is distressed by news of cash strapped farmers having to sell their products excessively cheap to avoid losing all. Such dispiriting experience in the short term may be a disincentive to our hardworking farmers. The former Governor of Lagos assured Nigerians that the current challenges will soon be over and pleaded that people should avoid anything capable of causing unrest in the country even when they are justifiably angry.-

