Fuel price, electricity tariff hike: Govs set up c’ttee to recommend appropriate price

State governors have set up a committee to recommend the appropriate cost for pump price of fuel and a megawatt of electricity.

The committee, which is headed by the Jigawa State Governor, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar will interface with the National Economic Council (NEC), the labour unions and other relevant stakeholders.

Other members of the committee are governors of Nasarawa, Ogun, Kwara, Gombe, Abia and Bayelsa states.

The governors, who met on Thursday, also advised the organised labour to exercise caution over its planned industrial action, as such action could worsen the already deteriorating economic situation of the workers brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A communiqué signed by Vice Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, directed the NGF secretariat to provide relevant support to the committee on the details of the mechanism for the deregulation put in place by the Federal Government.

The governors called for an emergency NEC meeting “as soon as the committee comes up with a common position on the deregulation of both the petroleum and power sectors and the ﬁgures laid bare for all to see.”

They suggested for the provision of some cushioning arrangement to ameliorate the effect of the subsidy removal on Nigerians.

The state chief executives, however, stated that “any position taken by the forum should not be seen to be contrary or injurious to the position state governors have always maintained in support of deregulation.

Like this: Like Loading...